Royal Wedding ‘Not Fair’ To Kate Middleton, Angry Critic States Opinion On Markle Marriage To Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced their engagement to the masses and noted their intention to marry in the spring However, not everyone is happy that the new royal couple are tying the knot so soon.

Although Prince Harry and the Suits actress have become one of the most talked about couples over the past year, there is no question that Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William remain the most beloved royal couple and enthusiasts of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made their opinions regarding the upcoming royal wedding known.

One Kate fan spoke up on behalf of the duchess, mainly regarding the timing of the wedding, noting that it isn’t “fair” for the expectant mom, who will either still be very pregnant at the time of the wedding, or exhausted and with her hands full and three little ones to attend to.

The angry woman took to Mumsnet, a parenting website, and explained why she’s annoyed about the set timing of the nuptials between Harry and Markle. The Mirror relays comments shared.

“It’s been on my mind that a spring wedding is one way to make sure all eyes are on you and not Catherine…If she’s heavily pregnant or post partum [William can’t] really get overly drunk, I think I’m right in thinking Catherine BF [breast feeding] so she can’t drink and needs somewhere private to feed…I just feel it’s a bit harsh on Catherine, as in any scenario she’ll not overly get to celebrate the day.”

Despite it being the case that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have all eyes on them, Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely relieved that the attention is being taken away from them for once, and are obviously thrilled for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Other women weighed in on the worries shared by the said site user, and were not in agreement in the slightest, drawing attention to the fact that Kate Middleton is one of the most privileged women in the world and that worries should be placed elsewhere.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been criticized and under scrutiny from the moment the two admitted they were in one, last fall. Recently Markle and Harry spoke about how “disheartening” the reaction has been from those who do not approve of the bi-racial coupling. The Insider relays the words of Markle regarding the issue.

“It’s disheartening. You know it’s a shame that that is the climate in this world to focus that much on that or that that would be discriminatory in that sense, but I think…at the end of the day I’m really just proud of who I am and where I come from, and we have never put any focus on that. We’ve just focused on who we are as a couple.”

