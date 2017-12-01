‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Son, Jace, Is Reportedly Caught In The Midst Of Her Family Feud

Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace, is currently in the custody of her mother, Barbara Evans, and allegedly caught in the midst of their nasty family feud.

As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Jenelle Evans cut ties with her mother in May after Barbara was granted full custody of her eight-year-old and has remained estranged from her mother ever since. Understandably, their strained relationship has reportedly had an impact on her oldest child.

On November 30, Radar Online shared a report in which it was revealed that Jace has been “struggling” to cope with the drama between Jenelle Evans and his legal guardian, who are currently in the midst of a months-long family feud.

“He just doesn’t understand it,” a family source told the outlet.

Jenelle Evans no longer speaks to her mother but she does have her son every other weekend and is allowed to spend time with him during the holidays and over the summer. During her court battle with Barbara Evans earlier this year, the Teen Mom 2 star was granted with visitation with Jace but received no legal rights to the child.

Jenelle Evans is also mom to three-year-old Kaiser, who she shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, and to 10-month old Ensley Jolie, who she shares with husband David Eason.

According to the family source, Jace wants everyone to get along and doesn’t understand why there is so much between his mother and grandmother. Meanwhile, Barbara Evans has reportedly grown increasingly concerned about the time Jace spends with Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may have seen weeks ago, Jenelle Evans posted an image of David Eason and her son, Jace, that feature the boy holding a rifle as Eason stood beside him. As the insider explained, Barbara doesn’t even want Jace spending time at Evans’ home and feels concerned about what happens behind closed doors.

Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Chelsea Houska, are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. A premiere date for the new installment has not yet been set.