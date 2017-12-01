‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Newman Vs. Abbott Battles Heats Up Over Victoria’s Treatment Of Abby

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) is seriously considering helping her mother, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) run Jabot while her uncle Jack (Peter Bergman) takes a leave of absence to spend time with Dina (Marla Adams). It’s pretty clear to Abby that her father doesn’t value her at Newman Enterprises, so she will likely agree to return to Jabot. It could create a Newman vs. Abbott war, all over Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) treatment of Abby.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Ashley let Victor (Eric Braeden) have it over his treatment of their daughter. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley points out that he needs to fix this situation with Abby. She suggested that one of the reasons that Abby feels so betrayed by him is because she was loyal to him when the other Newman children left his side.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor assured Ashley he would fix things between his daughters. Ashley fired back for him not to bother because Abby would come to work with her since Newman Enterprises doesn’t appreciate her.

While Abby does not bring a long history of work history like Victoria, but she always had Victor’s back when the rest of the family turned their backs on him.

Ashley is kicking butt and taking names tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/Ys9xpXtq8t pic.twitter.com/Vj9OTaAuph — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 29, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that even though Abby didn’t have the experience in business that her siblings have, she had determination and a drive to succeed. Victoria believes that the best way to handle the sex scandal is to pin the whole thing on Abby. As you can imagine, Abby and Ashley disagree and refuse to allow NE to do that.

It could result in a heated battle between the Newman and Abbott families. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashley isn’t a fan of Victoria and is pretty upset that she tried to pin the whole scandal on Abby. Ashley believes that most of the blame should be at Victor’s feet for signing off on the project.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Ashley and Victoria will have a heated confrontation and it could spill over to a Jabot and Newman battle. Neither woman wants to back down. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.