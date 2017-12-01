What To Stream In December: The Best TV And Movies Coming To Netflix, Hulu, And Amazon This Month

The holidays are finally here, and it’s time to get caught up on all of your favorite shows and movies. With December right around the corner, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon are gearing up for some of TV’s biggest premieres and holiday specials. From Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to Fuller House’s third season, here are all the December TV premieres and best movies coming to a streaming service near you.

Netflix

According to Entertainment Weekly, there are a lot of great TV premieres heading to Netflix in December. This includes new seasons of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Dec. 1), The Crown (Dec. 8), El Chapo (Dec. 15), The Ranch (Dec. 15), Peaky Blinders (Dec. 21), and Fuller House (Dec. 22).

As far as movies are concerned, Netflix is also releasing Full Metal Jacket, 8 Mile, V for Vendetta, While You Were Sleeping and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 this month. If that doesn’t keep you occupied over the holidays, then we’re not sure what will.

Amazon

Indie Wire reports that Amazon’s biggest series premiering in December is Jean Claude Van Johnson, which will hit the streaming service on Dec. 15. That’s right, your favorite ’80s and ’90s action star is back with another commentary about his popularity in pop culture. Similar to his 2008 movie, JCVD, this new series follows Van Damme as he gets into various fights as a mysterious contract agent.

Amazon is also releasing Peter Moffat’s new series, The Last Post, on Dec. 22. The series is based in the ’60s and follows a British soldier’s living in Yemen with their families.

Movie star by day, secret agent by night. #JeanClaudeVanJohnson ???? : @barpaly A post shared by Jean-Claude Van Johnson (@jcvanjohnson) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Hulu

According to Slate, Hulu is upping its game in the movie department this month. The must-watch films are the original Rocky, Robocop, The Silence of the Lambs and Serpico.

Honorable mentions include Apocalypse Now, Chicago, Kill Bill: Volume 1, and Titanic.

As far as TV shows are concerned, Hulu is releasing the first season of Bunheads, Season 4 of Steven Universe(Dec. 11), East Los High: Finale Event, and the Season 2 premiere of Shut Eye(Dec. 6).

If you’re in the Christmas mood, be sure to check out I’ll Be Home for Christmas, A Christmas Wedding Tail and The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa.