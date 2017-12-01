Peggy Sulahian Reportedly Fired Ahead Of ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13

Peggy Sulahian has reportedly been booted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of the Bravo TV reality show’s 13th season.

According to a new report, Peggy Sulahian wasn’t so sure if she wanted to return or not but after filming the Season 12 reunion special weeks ago, the network allegedly decided to fire her from the show because her co-stars had grown tired of her behavior.

“None of the ladies wanted to work with her anymore,” a network insider revealed to Radar Online on December 1. “After the reunion they were just done with her.”

“[Peggy Sulahian] didn’t bring anything to the table,” a second source added.

Peggy Sulahian is married to husband Diko and they share three children, including 19-year-old Giovanna, 17-year-old Gianelle, and nine-year-old Koko. She was brought to Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 12 as a friend of Lydia McLaughlin, who returned to the show for the first time since Season 8.

During The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, Peggy Sulahian left a bad taste in her co-stars’ mouths after she bashed the parenting tactics of new mom Meghan King Edmonds and accused Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge of making fun of her. A short time later, a source claimed the ladies couldn’t stand Peggy Sulahian and slammed the show’s newest addition for starting fights.

Peggy Sulahian was also accused of being homophobic by a number of people after she alleged attempted to ban her own brother, designer Pol Atteu, from the dad’s funeral. While the reality star and mother of three ultimately denied she was homophobic, she was publicly bashed by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, who accused her of attacking the gay community.

When Radar Online contacted Bravo TV in reference to Peggy Sulahian’s alleged firing, a rep for the network had no comment.

Filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County will likely begin sometime next year and when it does, rumors will likely begin to swirl in regard to who will be returning and who will be left out of the Season 13 cast. That said, a casting announcement from Bravo TV is likely several months away.