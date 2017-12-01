Meghan Markle Might Join The Queen On Christmas — Something Duchess Kate Was Not Able To Do While Engaged

Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding preparations and royal affairs, the lovely couple is also gearing up for their first Christmas together before tying the knot.

And it looks like this year’s celebration will be extra special for the Suits star as she might just spend the holidays with Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old American actress may be invited to the traditional Christmas celebration with the Queen and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham this year.

The outlet claimed that Meghan will most likely secure an invite, especially with all the hype of her royal engagement with Prince Harry.

It can be recalled that last year, Markle was not invited to join Prince Harry and the royal family’s Christmas celebration because it was exclusive to close family members only.

However, with the couple’s impending wedding, Meghan is reportedly expected to join the three-day celebration.

The outlet also noted that some of the royals that will attend the grand Christmas celebration include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Harry, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward with his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Meghan Markle was warmly welcomed by the British crowd during her first official royal appearance. Rui Vieira / AP Images

Traditionally, the royal family’s Christmas celebration at Sandringham includes formal activities, such as daily visits to church and several changes of dress a day. The event is also going to be strictly scheduled, according to reports.

Apparently, activities during the celebration will follow a schedule — from their arrival time to their meals, walking the dogs to retiring to bed — everything will have a specific timetable.

If Meghan Markle did get an invite to join Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas, it would somehow break away from the tradition as Duchess Kate was not invited to join Prince William for the holidays despite being engaged.

According to the outlet, even though Prince William and Duchess Kate announced their engagement a month before the royal family’s festive Christmas celebration, she still didn’t get an invite to the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Norway and Sweden at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in early 2018. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

But of course, after the wedding, Duchess Kate became part of the big celebration every year, except in 2012 when she was pregnant with Prince George and was suffering from severe morning sickness.

So far, reps of Meghan Markle and the royal family have yet to confirm such claims.