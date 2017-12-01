Matt Lauer Predicted ‘TODAY’ Sexual Assault Firing Amid Reports NBC Staff Hated Him

Matt Lauer often joked about possibly being the next one to be exposed for his sexual assaults on several of his colleagues following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, it has been reported.

The disgraced former NBC news anchor, who was fired from his duties earlier this week, would allegedly joke about potentially being next in line to have his secrets revealed to the world in the presence of other staff members.

According to Radar Online, it didn’t seem like Matt Lauer was all that concerned about the chance that one of his victims would come forward and tell her story, considering the power he held over at NBC, but he jokes he made regarding the sexual assaults in Hollywood would go on to backfire.

Matt Lauer would allegedly make sickening remarks that only he would find funny, and it was very apparent to people around him that the 59-year-old was far from concerned of potentially losing his $20 million-a-year job with the network.

What’s been rather surprising for viewers to comprehend is that not many news anchors who have worked with Matt Lauer for the past couple of years ever got the impression that he had ever made a woman feel uncomfortable in their work field — at least not in a sexual manner.

Good morning from #Studio1A! #todayshow (photo via @tyleressary) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:20am PST

Matt supposedly hid his other side rather well from his shocked colleagues, ranging from Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, while other reports claim that a few knew about the sexual assaults but feared the idea of losing their jobs because of it.

In the midst of Matt Lauer’s shocking scandal, it’s been reported that a handful of staff members who have been working with former morning show host have said behind the scenes that they are relieved Matt has been removed from his position.

On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:24am PST

Supposedly, Lauer had a way about him that would create a toxic environment for some of the crew that he had worked with over the years. Though some had never suspected him to sexual assault his staff members, his behavior towards them was enough to make him very dislikable.

Matt is now said to be seeking a $30 million payout to settle his sudden departure from the TODAY show.