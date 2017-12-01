‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor And Nick Battle For Custody, Paternity Test Reveals Real Father

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will reveal a shocking secret about Christian paternity. After keeping Christian’s paternity a secret for almost two years, Victor threatens to expose the shocker. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) panics at the thought. She knows that when this comes out, it will be a crushing blow for Nick (Joshua Morrow).

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor will threaten Chelsea on Friday’s show. Victor will let her know if she and the kids don’t come to the tree-lighting celebration, he will have to expose Christian’s paternity. Just the mention of his paternity secret was enough to turn Chelsea’s life upside down.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nick will find out that he may not be Christian’s biological father. It isn’t apparent if Victor exposes the secret or Chelsea decides to come clean. However, when it happens, Nick will know and make a plan on how to handle it.

Nick decides he needs to know if his son is his biological child. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he gets a paternity test, just to double check Victor’s assumption. Even if he isn’t his biological son, Nick vows to raise Christian because that’s what Adam and Sage (Kelly Sullivan) wanted.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Before the paternity test result is in, Victor makes a shocking move. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor opens a case to sue Nick for custody of Christian.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that it will blindside Nick as he believed that Victor couldn’t take anything else from him. The one thing he thought he couldn’t take from him was his son, and now it looks like, he could do just that.

It isn’t clear how the paternity scoop will affect Chelsea’s relationship with Nick. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she knew about Christian’s paternity from the beginning and she promised Adam that she would keep it a secret.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the paternity test will reveal a shocker. It seems to suggest that Nick could be Christian’s biological father, which would kill Victor’s chances of winning custody of the child.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.