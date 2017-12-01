Kylie Jenner Envious Of Kim Kardashian’s Sexy Curves Amid Pregnancy, Desperate For Baby Birth To Flaunt Body

Kylie Jenner is extremely envious of Kim Kardashian’s hot curves as she continues to pack on the pounds ahead of her baby’s arrival.

According to Hollywood Life, the 20-year-old has been struggling with her weight gain for the past couple of weeks, having allegedly indulged on nothing but junk food to ease the cravings she’s been feeling as of late.

The supposed fact that she has gained a significant amount of weight and then surrounds herself with people like Kim and Kourtney, who love to flaunt their toned abs has really been hard on Kylie Jenner, a source explains.

The socialite is supposedly looking forward to giving birth so that she can get back in shape, having used Kim as her motivation to how she wants her body to look right after giving birth to her baby in February.

It’s hard being around Kim right now for Kylie Jenner because she’s really envious of her sister’s figure, the insider shares, adding that the TV personality finds it hard to wrap her head around the fact that she will continue to gain weight for another three months.

While Kylie Jenner is ecstatic to be welcoming a baby into the world next year, having packed on the weight is something she’s found incredibly difficult to accept, which is said to be one of the reasons she’s kept such a low profile in recent weeks.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

Kylie still recalls the time Kim was pregnant with Saint and everybody raved about how hot she was looking — she ultimately stole her sibling’s shine by being branded as the hottest in the family, but the tables have turned and Jenner isn’t happy.

While she’s delighted to know that Kim is in the best shape she’s ever been, staying out of the limelight and continuing to gain weight has made Kylie Jenner feel somewhat depressed, to the point where she sees her sister and knows that’s what she wants to look like after her baby’s arrival.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly planning to announce her pregnancy during the mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will air later this month.

can’t wait for The Nice Palette to launch TOMORROW at 3pm pst along with the rest of my Holiday Collection! KylieCosmetics.com ✨ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:51am PST

It’s also believed that Kylie is expected to document her baby’s delivery with a small production crew covering all angles as Jenner welcomes her daughter into the world.