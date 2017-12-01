Meghan Markle’s Childhood Video Surfaces — Ready For Royal Life Already At 11-Years-Old?

The more the world gets to know about Meghan Markle the more it is apparent, there was very little grooming needed to be done with Prince Harry’s bride-to-be to get her ready for the public service life of a British royal. Evidence of this recently surfaced in a video of Meghan Markle at just 11-years old.

Her teacher gave the classroom an assignment that ended up rocketing Meghan to fame, brief at the time, but fame none-the-less. The 11-year-old and her schoolmates were asked to watch some TV commercials and assess their messages. Meghan rose to the occasion.

Watching TV commercials at this young age, Meghan noticed that the advertising world still made kitchen work a woman’s job and she felt it was a bit behind the times. One commercial, in particular, caught Meghan’s eye. The commercial was from Procter & Gamble and it showed a sink full of filthy dishes claiming “women are fighting greasy pots and pans.” Meghan knew at even this young age how this was unfair to women, suggests the Mirror.

The class was shown commercials and Meghan’s critiquing of the messages were in-depth for a child of 11. She says in the video that the commercials were passing along the messages that “mom does this and mom does that.” She didn’t like that idea — where were the dads?

The commercial that caught most of this young lady’s attention was the one selling Ivory dishwashing liquid, where those dirty dishes were deemed a woman’s job. Meghan sat down and in her hand-written letter to Procter & Gamble, she explained that the word “women: should be replaced by “people.”

The company listened and the word “women” was edited from the commercial with the word “people” replacing it. At 11-years-old, Meghan Markle made a huge impact, enough to get her noticed by a children’s show in Hollywood.

Following through on her strong beliefs and making a difference got Meghan a spot on Nickelodeon’s Nick News. Meghan’s articulate speech and passion for keeping things equal between men and women or moms and dads was the message she wanted to be passed along.

As far as Meghan Markle getting prepared for her life in public service, which has a lot to do with being a member of the royal family, it appears she doesn’t need much coaching. Even at 11-years-old, she was fighting for equality for women with pen in hand.

