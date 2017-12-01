Two More WWE Superstars Possibly Done With The Company

The WWE currently has the biggest and most talented roster in their history. The main roster is stacked with Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live loaded with top superstars while NXT has a roster ready for their WWE call-up. However, the WWE also has to cut talents not being utilized and two more WWE superstars are rumored to be on their way out of the company.

As reported by WWE.com, the company recently released several superstars including Emma, Summer Rae, and Darren Young. James Ellsworth was also let go earlier this month after a year of becoming one of the most talked about jobbers in WWE history. The WWE had no more use for the four superstars and it seems like two more will get the pink slip.

According to Cageside Seats, there is talk that The Singh Brothers are done with the WWE after getting beat down by Jinder Mahal this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live. Samir and Sunil Singh were brutalized by Mahal after they lost to AJ Styles in a Handicap Match. The attack was seen as a way to write the two superstars off television. It should be noted that Ellsworth suffered countless beat downs from the SmackDown Live women’s division before his release.

However, that might not be the case as The Singh Brothers are going to be traveling with the WWE for their tour of South America this weekend, as reported by Nick Hausman of Wrestle Zone. They are expected to appear in live events in Peru and Mexico but it’s not sure if they are going to be with Jinder Mahal.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t PW Mania) believes that The Singh Brothers have impressed top WWE officials. They are reportedly liked backstage and top WWE brass loved the job they did as lackeys of “The Modern Day Maharaja.” Meltzer added that the WWE is not planning to release Samir and Sunil from their contracts. They could be sent down to NXT where they are going to develop their characters before getting another shot at the WWE main roster.

The Singh Brothers started their wrestling careers as The Bollywood Boyz before getting signed by the WWE in 2016. The real-life brothers were brought to become part of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic but they were both eliminated in the first round. The Singh Brothers were assigned to NXT for the rest of the year until this April when they were called up to the WWE main roster to aide Mahal to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE championship.

Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers celebrate in an episode of SmackDown Live. WWE.com

It should be noted that these are just purely speculative at the moment. Take it with a grain of salt because the WWE tends to reward superstars who do a great job on their characters. The Singh Brothers played their part as Jinder Mahal’s lackeys and some fans even believe that it was too soon for them to break apart from the former WWE champion.