‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: Why Fans Think George R.R. Martin Is Now Ready To Launch The Book?

Many fans are now excited about the up and coming release of The Winds of Winter despite the fact that there were only a few details revealed about it. The year 2017 has been a very busy year for George R.R. Martin due to his numerous projects. Despite this, some avid followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series are hopeful that the highly anticipated novel would hit the shelves before the year ends.

George R.R. Martin began his first volume of the A Song of Ice and Fire series in 1991. The New Mexico writer had published the first book called A Game of Thrones in 1996, followed by A Clash of Kings in 1998 and A Storm of Swords in 2000. Initially, George had planned to write a trilogy. However, due to the series’ growing popularity at the time, The Winds of Winter author was encouraged to write two more novels — A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons that were released in 2005 and 2011, respectively.

During an interview with The Guardian in 2011, George R.R. Martin revealed that his gardening technique in writing is one of the main reasons why the fifth book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series was delayed. The 69-year-old writer even revealed that it took him six long years to finish A Dance with Dragons. Because of this, fans have started speculating that The Winds of Winter is likely to be released this year.

However, George R.R. Martin has revealed in July, via his LiveJournal blog, that he would release The Winds of Winter in late 2018 or early 2019. The veteran author also divulged that he has not completed the sixth ASOIAF installment yet. He added that TWOT might arrive together with the first volume of the Fire and Blood series.

“No publication date has been set yet, but it’s likely that we will get the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD out in late 2018 or early 2019. The second volume, which will carry the history from Aegon III up to Robert’s Rebellion, is largely unwritten, so that one will be a few more years in coming.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Times shares that another work of George R.R. Martin would have a TV adaptation. The publication reports that Nightflyers would head to the small screen next summer. Syfy network will produce the upcoming new television series, which would be based on a novel published by The Winds of Winter writer in 1985.

“While it departs considerably from my novella in certain details, the essence of the story remains the same. I thought the teleplay was quite strong on its own terms and a good launching point for a series.”

The imminent Nightflyers TV series would have a total of 10 episodes. George R.R. Martin also divulged that Syfy has allocated a substantial budget for this project. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!