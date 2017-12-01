‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Wants New ‘GH’ OB-GYN Kim Nero To Help Jason Recover Drew Memories

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Friday, December 1, reveal that Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Vinessa Turner) bring Andre (Anthony Montgomery) back from Cuba to help solve the puzzle about which of the twins is the real Jason.

Carly Thinks Kim Could Help Jason Recover Lost Drew Memories

Before everyone assembled at the police station for Andre’s revelation, Carly (Laura Wright) had visited Jason (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco). Carly understands that the fact that she and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have taken Patient 6’s side makes her the enemy as far as Jason (Billy Miller) is concerned, according to SheKnows Soaps. However, she seems to think that she could get Jason to warm up to her by telling him that she knows someone, Kim Nero (Tamara Braun), who could help him recover his lost identity.

Carly assumes from her perspective that it is obvious that BM Jason is not the true Jason Morgan. She assumes he should be happy to meet someone who can help to clear the mystery of his true identity. Carly tells BM Jason that Kim mistook Patient 6 for a Navy SEAL named Andrew Kane (Drew) she had known years ago.

Carly hopes that BM Jason would consider the possibility that he is Andrew Kane, the Navy SEAL Kim met in San Diego 15 years ago. She suggests that Kim could help him recover his lost Drew memories.

Of course, Carly’s reckless presumption only provokes BM Jason’s anger. He lashes out at Carly and lets her know that he has no doubt about who he is. As the confrontation escalates, Jason receives a message from Curtis and Jordan to meet Andre at the police station. Jason prepares to go to the police station, apparently confident that he will be vindicated. However, perceptive fans see through BM Jason’s façade. His stridently self-defensive tone betrays his fears and insecurity about his identity. Carly could only have added to his growing fears.

Fans will recall that Kim and BM Jason met very briefly during the Tuesday, November 28, episode of the daytime drama, when Kim tracked Oscar (Garren Stitt) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) to Jason’s house. After the encounter, BM Jason confided in Sam that he felt he had met Kim somewhere before, but he could not figure it out.

Will Kim Help BM Jason Recover His Lost Drew Memories?

General Hospital spoilers hint that although BM Jason at first rejects Carly’s suggestion to meet Kim, he will meet her again and get better acquainted with her. Carly will likely play a role in setting up a meeting between the two. GH spoilers hint that the encounter between Jason and Kim will help BM Jason recover his lost memories. Fans can also expect new revelations about Oscar’s paternity.

Will Drew eventually accept that he is Oscar’s father?

Thursday #GH preview video: Oscar wants Kim to reveal the identity of his father. https://t.co/HsXXfD7pRU #GeneralHospital — Amy Mistretta (@AmyMistretta) November 30, 2017

Andre Returns To PC From Cuba, Prepares To Drop A Bombshell

Spoilers for Friday, December 1, state that a small crowd, including Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright), Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), Liz (Rebecca Herbst), and Franco (Roger Howarth), assemble at the Port Charles Police Department (PCPD) with Patient 6 (Steve Burton), BM Jason (Billy Miller), and Sam (Kelly Monaco), to hear Andre’s bombshell.

When everyone is assembled, Diane asks Andre to say whether he knows which of the twins is the real Jason. It appears that Andre first tries to exonerate himself and explain his recent actions. Diane might get impatient and appeal to him to get to the point.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 4, via Daytime Royalty, tease that Andre declares Patient 6 the real Jason Morgan. This means that Billy Miller’s character is the mysterious Andrew Kane.

Drew… is that you? Kim sure seems to think so. A revelatory, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/6Dty2dpWgN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 27, 2017

Andre’s revelation will plunge BM Jason into a dark mood in the coming week, General Hospital spoilers hint. However, Patient 6 and Sonny will team up to pursue the person behind the experiments which ruined their lives.

The developing storyline promises a satisfying closure for everyone, especially Drew, who has to go through the trauma of being stripped of his identity.

Julian Reconnects With Ava

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub tease that Julian Jerome (William deVry) reconnects with Ava (Maura West) after being released from prison. He wonders if Ava missed him while he was away in prison.

Griffin Shocks Ava

GH spoilers indicate that Ava and Griffin (Matt Cohen) clash on the Friday, December 1 episode of the daytime drama. It appears that Griffin makes an uncomplimentary comment about Julian’s release from prison, and Ava is shocked to realize that Griffin doesn’t like her brother, Julian. Ava loves Griffin, but she also loves her brother, thus she won’t appreciate being forced to choose between Griffin and Julian.

Is Alexis Only Stringing Bensch Along?

Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) continue their conversation. With Julian back from prison, it seems it is time for Alexis to stop stringing Bensch along. It is clear that Alexis wants to reconcile with Julian, but it might take some time for the two to work things out.

Dr. Kim Nero Is The New ‘GH’ OB-GYN

Dr. Kim Nero meets Liz (Rebecca Herbst) at the GH and introduces herself as the new OB-GYN. Kim’s new position has sparked speculation about the role she would likely play in the next paternity squabble.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is desperate for a reunion with Michael (Chad Duell), and she might resort to dubious methods to get the man she wants, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Michael might not be entirely averse to the idea of reconciling with Nelle, but he would have second thoughts when Lulu (Emme Rylan) reveals that Nelle was behind the Ask Man Landers reveal. Michael is furious and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is upset. The revelation could spark a feud between Maxie and Nelle.

However, Nelle could have an even bigger shocker in store for Michael. The GH rumor mill has come alive with speculation that Nelle could soon announce that she is pregnant with Michael’s baby. Michael contests the claim and demands proof. Things could get messy after this. GH buzz suggests that Kim Nero (Tamara Braun), the new OB-GYN, could become involved in a plot that recalls the daytime drama’s history of baby stealing and switching, and that pregnant Maxie could be the next victim.