Matt Lauer’s Ex-Wife Nancy Alspaugh Defends Him After Firing, Warned Him About Story That Would End His Career

Matt Lauer has the support of his ex-wife following his shocking firing from NBC’s Today show—and she had his back before the news broke, too. While Lauer’s current wife, Annette Roque, has remained silent in the wake of damning sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, the former NBC newsman’s ex-wife, Nancy Alspaugh, has given him her full support. Alspaugh, a television producer and writer, even questions how NBC could fire someone of Matt’s stature.

Nancy Alspaugh was married to Matt Lauer from 1981-88. While rumors have long been rampant that Matt regularly cheated on his second wife, Annette, Nancy Alspaugh has already gone on record as saying her divorce from Lauer had nothing to do with any infidelities on his part. Now, Nancy tells Entertainment Tonight she is shocked by her ex’s sudden firing and that she supports Lauer “one hundred percent” amid the sex scandal that ended his career with NBC News.

“I was shocked because he’s been such a stalwart at that network and in that job,” Nancy told ET.

“He’s been the best person that’s ever held that job and I couldn’t imagine that anything that he would have done — that would have been so out of character for him — that would have caused that reaction.”

Nathan Congleton / NBC

Matt Lauer was the co-anchor on NBC’s Today show since 1997. Lauer was terminated from the top-rated morning program on Monday after NBC received a lengthy complaint from a female colleague about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” News of Lauer’s shocking firing was announced on-air by stunned co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, but since that time detailed allegations have come out against Lauer from several other accusers who worked with him.

In sharp contrast to the claims against her ex-husband, Nancy Alspaugh says she never saw Matt as “a power monger or somebody who would abuse his position in any way.”

Nancy Alspaugh described Matt Lauer as “just a very giving person and charming” and “a stand-up guy.” Nancy also questioned if all of the allegations against Matt are true—in his apology statement, Lauer admitted embarrassment over some true elements, but cast doubt on some of the stories—and she criticized premature reports about Lauer’s alleged misconduct, which she said could destroy his family. Matt Lauer and Annette Roque have three children together.

Nancy Alspaugh also revealed that she gave her ex-husband a heads up on the breaking story a week before his firing.

“I called him to let him know that a reporter had shown up at my door and was saying that some things were going to be coming out,” Nancy told ET.

“And when I called him, he thanked me for the call, and I got the contact of the reporter and he said of course none of it was true, whatever they were going to come out with was fabricated…I think he was blindsided by the whole thing.”

Matt Lauer and Nancy Alspaugh divorced nearly 30 years ago, but they remain amicable and Nancy is still close with Matt’s mother and sister.

Alspaugh also said that a now-viral video that shows Matt telling former Today co-anchor Meredith Viera to “keep bending over like that” was most likely just a joke on her ex-husband’s part. You can see the video below.