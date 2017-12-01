Women Want To Copy Meghan Markle’s Nose, Plastic Surgeon Reveals

Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has inspired many ladies all over the world to copy her style. As it turns out, girls don’t just want to wear her clothes or get her haircut–they are also obsessed with Meghan’s nose!

According to Allure, the 36-year-old future royal has overtaken Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner when it comes to celebrity-inspired plastic surgery requests. Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, a top plastic surgeon in New York, revealed that more and more women have been asking him for nose jobs to copy Meghan Markle’s unique facial structure.

Dr. Greenberg described the Suits actress’ nose as having a “straight profile and defined tip.” It is obviously not a perfect nose, but that’s what makes it even more appealing to a lot of women.

“She has a pretty great nose, but I think the beauty of it is that it isn’t perfect. From the profile you can see that she has a very slight dorsal hump of the nose that is almost undetectable when looking at her straight on.”

Aside from Meghan Markle’s famous snout, Dr. Greenberg also gets requests to copy her cheekbones and jawline. The plastic surgeon attributes this phenomenon to Prince Harry’s fiance’s “relatability.” That, and the fact that the public has been fascinated with the Royal Family for generations.

In fact, Kate Middleton created the same effect when she got engaged to Prince William, and even up to now. The “Kate Effect” has even carried over to the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton. According to Dr. Greenberg, many of his patients were willing to go under the knife just to have Pippa’s butt, which he described as “a smaller and more athletic, natural version of the Kardashian booty.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The fascination over Meghan Markle’s every move is expected to escalate in the coming days leading up to her wedding next year. The British Royal Family has previously announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will be married in May 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

As early as now, there are speculations as to what Meghan’s gown will look like, and who she will choose to design it. Meanwhile, the green sleeveless dress that Meghan wore to announce her engagement has sold out within a matter of minutes.

Express UK reported that the dress, worth £489 (around $660) and made by the brand Parosh, is being restocked now. The fashion brand has now dubbed it as “The Meghan” in honor of the princess-t0-be.