‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristian Alfonso Reveals What To Expect From The New Ciara Brady

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm Victoria Konefal debuts as the new Ciara Brady on Friday, December 1. The character has been gone since May. Actress Kristian Alfonso, who portrays Hope Brady, gave a few adjectives to describe the returning Salemite. What can viewers expect when Ciara makes her big return to town?

According to SoapHub, Kristian Alfonso was part of the screening process to select Vivian Jovanni’s replacement. In the end, brunette actress Konefal was chosen.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Victoria explained that she was working as a server when she tried out for the Days Of Our Lives role. The whole process took approximately two months. Once she found out that she got the part, she was nervous and excited. On her way to work at the time of the phone call, she obviously put in her notice at the restaurant.

Kristian Alfonso teased Days Of Our Lives spoilers regarding Ciara Brady. Expect a feisty and fiery young woman when she appears on screen during today’s episode. In fact, Alfonso used the word “firecracker” to describe Ciara. She will arrive in Salem on a motorcycle, just like her father, the late Bo Brady (formerly Peter Reckell).

“I told her, I want the audience, when they first see you, to fall in love with you, because you’re my daughter. And she’s so talented and so beautiful. When Victoria airs, I want everybody to gasp and be like, ‘Oh my gosh! That is Bo and Hope’s daughter.'”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) won’t have a warm welcome for Ciara. Also, the returning Salemite will demand to have time with a comatose Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). Fans should also expect Ciara’s fangs to come out when she threatens to get back at Claire.

“There were so many girls testing that were excellent. But Victoria really made this character her own. She brought her own nuances and strengths. She has a feistiness and fire about her. She’s a good girl… a smart girl.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that next week will be huge for Ciara Brady. Expect to see plenty of Victoria Konefal’s character. There will be tension with Claire, but perhaps Ciara might be able to bring Theo out of his coma. The two always had a special connection, something Ciara didn’t appreciate until she lost him to Claire Brady.

There is also the issue of Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), who has feelings for Claire. Will he suddenly have a romantic interest in Ciara, or could her return open up the door of Tripp and Claire having a romance? Fans will have to keep watching the NBC soap opera to find out.

Meet the newest member of the #DAYS family, @victoriakonefal! Stay tuned… ???? #DayofDAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.