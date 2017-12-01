Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook Officially Engaged — Check Out The Proposal Video

The Big Bang Theory starlet Kaley Cuoco is now officially engaged to her long-time boyfriend Karl Cook. The world-famous equestrian announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram by sharing a video of his fiancé’s reaction to the surprise on her 32nd birthday. Not only this, Karl Cook also shared a close-up shot of the pear-shaped diamond ring he presented to The Big Bang Theory actress.

However, this was the second time when Karl Cook proposed to Kaley Cuoco. Hours before the actual proposal, the ace equestrian teased the actress with a fake ring while shopping at Target.

According to People, for the biggest night of their lives, Karl Cook treated the actress with a romantic candlelit dinner at their home and served the food which he himself made. He even served Kaley’s famous Moose Tracks ice cream.

That being said, this will be Kaley’s second marriage.

In December 2013, Kaley and Ryan Sweeting tied the knots after few weeks of courtship and everything went well between them for a year or so. But soon after celebrating their second marriage anniversary, reports started to surface that things were not going too well for them because of their hectic schedule. As a result, Kaley and Ryan ended their marriage.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for TNT

Ever since The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco officially announced her separation from Ryan Sweeting, her fans have started to speculate that sooner or later she would get together with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki. During her earlier interview with Cosmopolitan, Kaley made it clear that Johnny Galecki was a great friend and there was nothing going on between them. Fans did believe for some time that Kaley and Johnny were actually in a relationship.

“I cannot wait to be in love again. I don’t feel like I am ready yet… which is so different for me. I dive into everything.”

However, these reports came out to be just rumored, as sooner than anyone expected, Kaley took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with Karl Cook.

Check out their Instagram posts in which the couple announced their engagement.

On my loves birthday I got her everything she has always wanted….now judging by her face maybe not, it's the thought that counts right???????????? A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Still crying ???? every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever! A post shared by @normancook on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

Kaley’s Instagram handle is filled with her cute pictures with Karl Cook and based on their personal liking for dogs and horses, these two seem well suited for each other. As of now, there is no official news as to when Kaley and Karl will be getting married.