Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Roy Moore After Being Challenged To A Fight: ‘But I Am Leaving My Daughters At Home’

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel tore into Republican Senate candidate for Alabama, Roy Moore, after the former judge challenged Kimmel to come down to his home state to engage in a “man to man” fight to see who among them adheres more to Christian values, according to the Daily Beast.

The challenge asking Kimmel to prove his Christian morals was particularly rich coming from a man who has been accused of sexual harassment by at least three women, one of whom has alleged that Moore assaulted her when she was 14. Eight women have come out alleging varying degrees of inappropriate behavior by Moore since, at a time when he was working at the District Attorney’s office during his 30s.

Moore has vociferously denied the accusations, attempting to smear the credibility of the women through his supporters and a constant stream of articles in the right-wing news media shedding negative light on the character of those women.

Kimmel has been a fierce critic of Moore’s actions, and this week managed to seriously disgruntle the Senate candidate by sending his Live! correspondent Tony Barbieri, aka Jake Byrd, down to a campaign rally in Theodore, Alabama. Barbieri heckled Moore during his speech, yelling, “Does that look like the face of someone who hits on teenage girls?”

Moore shot back on Twitter, sharing an article on “alt-right” mouthpiece Breitbart, and asking Kimmel to resolve their tiff “man to man.” The ever-witty comedian was quick with a retort, tweeting, “Sounds great Roy — let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!”

“Despite D.C. and Hollywood Elites’ bigotry towards southerners, Jimmy, we’ll save you a seat on the front pew,” Moore continued the back and forth exchange on Twitter, before Kimmel finally took him down with the most damning tongue-in-cheek comment any comedian could have come up with.

“OK Roy, but I’m leaving my daughters at home! P.S.—wear that cute little leather vest.”

Later at night on his show, Kimmel looked back upon the Twitter feud with Roy Moore and accepted the challenge of going to Alabama to resolve their altercation “man to man.” He provided his audience with the context of their fight, pointing out that he would like to meet Moore in the very same mall where Moore was banned from in the 1980s for allegedly behaving inappropriately with young girls.