Selena Gomez Dubs The Weeknd As Her ‘Best Friend,’ Speaks Up About Justin Bieber Dating Rumors

Selena Gomez is finally addressing Justin Bieber dating rumors in her most recent cover story interview at the same time as she explained how things have been between her and ex The Weeknd whom she referred to as her “best friend.”

There has been a lot of talk about the three musicians ever since the Disney alum split up with The Weeknd, especially after her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend entered the picture. Now, Selena is opening up to Billboard about the real score between the three of them.

After being named as Billboard’s “Woman of the Year,” Selena Gomez was asked in a cover story interview what she thought was the best part of being single, to which she responded with a status report on her current relationship with The Weeknd.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life,” she said.

While some may be skeptical about such claims, Refinery29 noted that the 25-year-old “Fetish” singer has maintained that she and The Weeknd are friends both through words and actions. Now, she is calling him her “best friend.”

“We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Of course, after speaking about her most recent ex, Selena was immediately asked about another man from her past who recently returned to her life.

“What brought Justin back into your life?” Billboard asked. In response, Selena Gomez declared that she is no longer young and foolish, explaining that she maintains relationships with people who “really impacted” her life.

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away,” she explained before citing fellow Disney alums Miley Cyrus, Nick and Joe Jonas, and Demi Lovato.

She then went on to explain that people may have exaggerated her history with Justin, saying that “it’s just [her] life.”

“It comes back to the idea of me remaining full. I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself.”

While she may not have confirmed that she and Justin are dating again in that statement, it seemed like she is not denying reports from tabloids that she and Justin are spending a lot of time together. In fact, Billboard’s cover story even noted how her day included a couple of activities with the 23-year-old “Sorry” singer, including their dinner at a steakhouse and a trip to the Hillsong Church.

Based on rumors cited in a previous report from the Inquisitr, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are taking their second shot at love one step at a time and that they aren’t rushing it to avoid complications that may or may not have contributed to their tumultuous relationship in the past. In fact, both are still testing the waters beneath their relationship, especially when it comes to their respective families as Selena’s loved ones are reportedly still “getting comfortable” with the idea that they are back together.