Prince William Adorably Delivers Prince George’s Handwritten Letter To Santa Claus Asking For One Special Toy

Amid the all the anticipation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding, another royal is very excited about a very special event — Christmas Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest child, Prince George, adorably takes the spotlight with his handwritten letter for Father Christmas, a.k.a. Santa Claus.

On Thursday, Prince William paid a visit to the Christmas Markets in Helsinki’s Esplanade Park. There, the Duke of Cambridge was greeted by an ecstatic crowd waving Union Jack flags.

The trip became extra special for the doting dad when he got the chance to meet Santa Claus and personally deliver Prince George’s handwritten wish list for the holidays.

Handing the letter to the Christmas icon, Prince William expressed his enthusiasm to deliver the special note, adding that he just couldn’t pass up the opportunity for his son.

“I’ve seen you and I had to give you this letter.”

In the adorable note, Prince George requested just one thing from Santa Claus this year. In his 4-year-old’s handwriting, the little tot informed Father Christmas that he wants nothing but a police car under his Christmas tree this year.

Interestingly, Prince George noticeably left four of the five lines on the pre-printed note empty and only gave emphasis to the police car.

Prince William presents Santa with a hand-written letter from Prince George in Helsinki https://t.co/92B712tn9D pic.twitter.com/oBrLkwqHyR — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 30, 2017

Prince William proudly told Santa Claus that his son has been such a nice boy this year. The 35-year-old second in line to the British throne even joked about his son’s one and only request for Christmas.

“He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one request is probably okay.”

Santa Claus, who seemed pleased to receive Prince George’s note, nodded in agreement to Prince William.

It seems like Prince George is really fond of vehicular toys. Previously, it has been reported that the young royal, who currently attends Thomas’s Battersea in London, enjoys playing with his helicopter and fire truck toys.

Meanwhile, no news on what Princess Charlotte wants for Christmas yet.

Prince George wrote an adorable letter to Father Christmas. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince William is in Finland on a two-day official visit. During his trip, he also visited the Lauttasaari Comprehensive School to check on Finnish students’ well-being. The Duke of Cambridge also met with former US vice president Al Gore at the tech festival Slush.

The British prince even tried out virtual reality goggles and checked out a pair of hobby horses.

Prince William is expected to meet with the members of the Finnish Air Force at Helsinki airport before ending his visit.