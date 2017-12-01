Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 & 4 Confirmed! Everything You Need to Know Plus Explosive Fan Theories

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead!

Most of the fans have already completed the two full seasons of Netflix’s Stranger Things, but even after its release this year, people are already looking for more.

The good news is that Stranger Things will have a shelf life of at least four seasons. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer brothers and executive producer Shawn Levy said that they are seeing more possibilities in the show.

Levy said that the actors and their agents were quite saddened to hear that there will only be a maximum of four seasons for the show as they feel like this will be the end. However, Levy said there might still be hope for a Season 5, but not much after that.

“If we’re able to, there will be at least four, there could be more. I think there’s going to come a point where why aren’t these people leaving Hawkins? Like we’re going to stretch credibility. It wasn’t intended to be a seven-season thing.”

The production wrapped up Season 2 with a nice bow, but there’s still this teaser about a danger out there. It was also good that they were able to do an in-depth discussion with the new and old cast with an extended show, Beyond Stranger Things.

So what can we expect in Season 3?

With the new characters coming in during Season 2, we can expect a lot more exploration on their stories for Season 3. One person who might be popping in and out would be Lucas’ little sister, Erica.

Speaking of sisters, Eleven’s lost sister, Kali, might be having more screen time on Season 3. There was a full episode dedicated to her on Season 2, but with how things were left, there is definitely room for a reunion in Season 3. The only question is, will Kali be on Eleven’s side.

The one surprise character that we might see is Dr. Brenner, played by Matthew Modine. He was left at the center full of monsters, but there really was no confirmation that he died. He appeared to be a good ally in the end and it would be interesting to see how he would unravel the dark side together with everybody, Digital Spy reported.

Plot and Cast

The Duffers have also confirmed that for Season 3, you will see a one-year gap in the story. It’s because the actors playing the main roles are also growing up (in real life). Even if they wanted to produce and film the series as fast as they could, they still wouldn’t be able to catch up to human biology.

“It forces you to do a time jump. But what I like is that it makes you evolve the show.”

Season 3 will also focus on the exploration of Mind Flayer and how it evolved into such a powerful being. There will also be an inner discovery of the Upside Down and how it came about.

However, Ross Duffer said that there might never really be a full understanding of the Upside Down. All the kids could do is get all of the information they can and make a conclusion.

As for the scale, they might tone it down a little. Season 2 was full of visual effects and animation, while Season 3 might just be an immersive experience into the lives of the cast.

As for story exploration, there will be more of Hopper and how he came to become who he is. As they nurture the Eleven-Hopper daughter-dad relationship, more will be revealed about his character.

Theories: Billy as Monster?

One theory that may be close to possibility is Hopper’s daughter. Since Season 1 began, we all know that the children being used in the lab have been “stolen” from their families. Fake stories about their deaths were played out, while parents were left wondering if their children really died.

It would be interesting to see if Hopper’s daughter was one of the test subjects since this could support why he has a connection with Eleven. There may be more test subjects to come forward aside from Kali, too.

Moreover, the hunk-turned-bad-guy of the story might add a whole new reason for us to hate him. Dacre Montgomery, the actor who plays Billy the Bully, told The Wrap that it could be a possibility for his character’s body to be used as a host. Whether it happens or not, his one-on-one with Steve may still continue in Season 3.

As for the release date for Season 3, there are no definitive announcements, but it is highly possible for that to happen in 2018.

