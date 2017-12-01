Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian Diva Demands For Baby Birth Amid ‘KUWTK’ Pregnancy Revealed

Kylie Jenner and sister, Khloe Kardashian, have an endless amount of demands when it comes to how they plan on giving birth next year, it has been alleged.

The reality stars are planning to splash a fortune on the birth of their babies, and from what’s been gathered, via OK! Magazine, as cited by Hollywood Life, their demands are hard to comply with.

Supposedly, Kylie Jenner wants her own snack bar at the desired hospital she has yet to choose from, along with having the entire floor rented out for her own privacy.

Furthermore, the 20-year-old is very paranoid about the number of people that will be in the delivery room, so she’s already made it known that any nurses who are present at the time must hand over their phones to avoid footage leaking on the internet.

Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, wants to partake on an underwater birth, having stressed that she’s looking to have a brand new tub installed and letting it be known that she must have light gray 1,000 thread count sheets in her room at all times.

The demands seem rather bizarre for two TV personalities that are simply gearing up to give birth to their babies, but that’s currently what Kylie Jenner and her sister are reportedly planning on doing when they are expected to pop early next year.

And if fans thought that the family will abstain from having a camera crew with them during the intimate moment, they are very much mistaken.

Without surprise, a limited amount of people will join Kylie Jenner and Khloe in their delivery rooms, which evidently means that the expected fiasco at the hospital will be filmed for the pleasure of viewers around the world once the episode airs on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Though they have been very private about their pregnancies since the news broke back in September, Khloe and Kylie Jenner are both said to be open to the idea of sharing the intimate footage with their fans, knowing that it’ll evidently also boost ratings for the family’s reality show.

Khloe and Kylie Jenner, despite being pregnant, have both refused to comment on the fact that they are expecting early next year, with sources saying an official announcement will be made during the forthcoming KUWTK mid-season finale.