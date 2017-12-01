Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes married life was once considered the epitome of love. The young actress had just stepped into the world of entertainment and found Hollywood’s A-list star falling on knees for her. During that time, Tom was already a key member of Church of Scientology, which in later years would become the main reason for his separation with Katie Holmes. Years after their divorce, Katie has allegedly reached out to him to make time for their daughter who is stepping into her teenage years — but the Mission Impossible 6 movie star is reportedly turned down every offer made to him.

After ending their five years of marriage, both Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise moved on in their personal lives. Katie Holmes dedicated her time to daughter Suri Cruise while Tom got busy with his big projects. There were previous reports that reportedly suggested that due to Tom’s involvement with Scientology, he has not seen his daughter Suri in years. Inquisitr recently reported that the Vanilla Sky movie actor has allegedly made a shocking admission to his long-time friend that his 11-year-old daughter Suri is no longer part of his life.

But Katie Holmes tried her luck once again when she allegedly reached out to her former husband so that he can reconnect with their daughter.

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, and daughter Suri. Jackson Lee / Star Max/AP Images

A source close to Katie Holmes reportedly told In Touch Weekly via Celebrity Insider that Katie Holmes has called Tom Cruise and his family on several occasions in a hope that the Cruise family will meet their daughter/granddaughter and reconnect their relationship.

The alleged source added that Katie has no idea why due to their divorce, Suri has been left out of her father’s personal life. At this hour, all Katie wants is Tom Cruise to have a conversation with daughter Suri just like a normal father and daughter does.

“Tom does not make time for Suri, and she has learned to deal with not having her father around. As Suri matures into a young girl, she is learning more about who her father is in the world and about his busy lifestyle as a mega-star actor. But that does not make things any easier for the child,” the alleged insider added.

Katie Holmes — who is reportedly dating Django Unchained movie star Jamie Foxx — is trying her best to support her daughter on every turn of her life but if Tom will come forward and be a part of Suri’s life then it would be just perfect for her.

As of now, the claims are not officially confirmed by Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s representatives.