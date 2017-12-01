Beth Chapman recently revealed that she is cancer free, several months after receiving a very scary diagnosis. The reality star, who is married to bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman, was given a 50-50 chance at survival after learning that she had Stage II throat cancer. Beth underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her throat, and is so happy to have received the all clear from her oncologist shortly thereafter.

Fans got a big update on Beth’s condition after watching an A&E special that aired on November 27. The show chronicled Beth’s journey from diagnosis through treatment. The two-hour special was emotional and showed a different side of Beth and Dog, both of whom have a sizeable fan base following the popularity of their show, Dog The Bounty Hunter, which aired from 2003 through 2012.

After watching Dog And Beth: Fight Of Their Lives, fans have been paying close attention to Beth’s social media pages, hoping to hear more good news and just trying to keep up with what she and Dog are doing these days. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dog and Beth have been spending a lot of time together and seem to really be enjoying life as best they can. In many ways, it seems as though Beth’s cancer diagnosis made them even more mindful that life is indeed very short and all moments need to be cherished.

On Thursday, Beth Chapman shared a new photo on Instagram, showing off her precious “grand kitten.” However, fans were quick to notice just how amazing Beth looks, just a couple of months after major surgery. You can check out the photo of Beth below.

My grand kitten lol she's a sweet plum A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:24am PST

Fans were super supportive of Beth, who has lost some weight since her diagnosis and looks absolutely amazing. She looks very healthy and seeing the smile on her face warmed the hearts of her thousands of fans. The picture received over 17,000 “likes” since it was posted (around 8 a.m. Eastern on November 30). In addition, tons of fans commented on the picture, most sending their well-wishes to Beth and telling her that she looks great.

“You look beautiful Beth,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You look fantastic,” wrote a second.

“Beth for everything you just went through you look absolutely stunning,” added a third.

And the compliments just kept pouring in.