‘Justin Trudeau, My Canadian Boyfriend’ 2018 Calendar Hits U.S. Stores, And People Are Conflicted Over It

The “Justin Trudeau, My Canadian Boyfriend 2018” wall calendar is now available in stores throughout the United States after the Amazon best-selling product caused quite a stir on social media, sparking a wide array of reactions.

Shoppers looking to prepare for the arrival of the new year are already combing stores for all the things they would need for 2018, including food for the celebration of the holidays, Christmas gifts, a new planner, and probably a new calendar.

While many people tend to overlook that last part simply because of the mundanity of the task, a lot of people in the U.S. are talking about a certain wall piece that would definitely capture one’s attention one way or another.

Universe Publishing, an imprint of Rizzoli publishing, decided to release an oddly attractive wall calendar that has people on social media conflicted. According to Pop Sugar, the “Justin Trudeau, My Canadian Boyfriend 2018” calendar has recently been made available in stores nationwide and caused quite a stir on Twitter.

Based on the outlet’s report, the calendar contains 12 “surprisingly distinct” snaps of the Canadian prime minister and is available for $13 in retail outlets like Walmart as well as in Amazon.

“I have a new boyfriend. No, you’ve never met him. He lives in Canada. The Justin Trudeau, My Canadian Boyfriend 2018 Wall Calendar is a year-long celebration of dynamic, smart, compassionate, and sometimes sassy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” the calendar’s product description in Amazon read.

People have also started posting social media photos of the actual product while sharing their thoughts on the unusual find.

Oh gosh look what I found in Buffalo today! A @JustinTrudeau calendar #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/fxM9e6Jpo6 — Cam Galindo (@Cam_Galindo) November 24, 2017

One even shared a preview of the images the “My Canadian Boyfriend 2018” wall calendar contains, particularly one where Trudeau was topless for a boxing weigh in.

Pictures inside the calendar featured the Canadian leader jogging, posing with a puppy, wearing a cowboy hat, and many others which appeared to be taken from years back because of the length of the prime minister’s hair.

Many took to social media to express their admiration for the piece.

I would probably remember more important dates with one of those

*deletes outlook — Ben Rutgers (@BenRutgers) November 27, 2017

100% okay with the My Boyfriend @JustinTrudeau calendar. ???? — Ahmed Hache (@QueenAhmedala) November 28, 2017

I NEED that @JustinTrudeau boyfriend calendar because ya know, he’s my boyfriend. — Linus van Pelt (@thaliaaarae) November 28, 2017

It will be hard to leave November's page???? — Charmian (@CharmiZen) November 28, 2017

Of course, there are still those who had second thoughts about this particular 2018 calendar.

Wait a minute, there's a Justin Trudeau boyfriend calendar. I don't know how I feel about this. ???? pic.twitter.com/3Fcp3yd394 — J Swallow (@SwallowJennifer) November 29, 2017

I just threw up a little in my mouth. Please tell me this is a hoax. Even if you have to lie, tell me it isn’t so. — Jason Nerrick (@JasonNerrick) November 27, 2017

Trudeau’s spokesperson, Eleanore Catenaro, clarified to CTV News that the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office were “not involved in any way” in the publishing and sale of the 2018 calendar that is currently the No. 1 best seller in Amazon’s Canadian History category.

The prime minister himself has yet to react to the “Justin Trudeau, My Canadian Boyfriend 2018” wall calendar, with so many people posting pictures of it on Twitter.