Share Your Ears And Help Disney Raise $1 Million For The Make-A-Wish Foundation

If you’re looking for a way to feel good this holiday season and help out a great cause, you can do so by sharing your mouse ears for the whole world to see. On Thursday night, a holiday special called The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration aired on ABC and revealed a great way to help a lot of people. All you have to do is #ShareYourEars and Disney will donate money to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in hopes of raising $1 million.

Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey were the hosts for tonight’s special on ABC, and as revealed by the Disney Parks Blog, there were plenty of stars bringing the entertainment. As the stars performed Christmas hits and new things were shown around Walt Disney World, a great promotion was announced.

During the special, it was revealed that Disney Parks was going to donate $5 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for every single person that shared their ears. That’s right, all you have to do is wear your favorite pair of Mickey (or Minnie) ears and take a picture of yourself.

From that point, post your picture on social media and make sure to use the hashtag #ShareYourEars so Disney can see it. When they see your post, they will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish until they hit the incredible amount of $1 million.

Share the Joy and #ShareYourEars! Help make wishes come true this holiday season with Disney Parks and Make-A-Wish. For every “ears” photo shared with #ShareYourEars, @DisneyParks will donate $5 to @MakeaWish up to $1 million! pic.twitter.com/Uhv9JnAXba — ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) December 1, 2017

Disney has done this kind of promotion before and it was extremely successful during the 60th anniversary celebration of the Disneyland Resort. Now, they thought its return could be just as successful and at a great time of year like Christmas.

If you happen to be on Facebook, there is another way for you to join in on the #ShareYourEars craze and cause. Just head over the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s official page and grab a border for your profile picture for the world to see.

Whether you’re in Walt Disney World, Disneyland, on a Disney Cruise Line ship, or even at your own home, put on your ears and make sure to get a picture of yourself on social media. The #ShareYourEars campaign is a great way to do your part for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the holidays are the perfect time for it all to come together.