Kylie Jenner Pregnant: Reality Star’s Nude Snaps Confuse Fans, Is She Really Carrying Travis Scott’s Baby?

Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy has been shockingly kept top secret by her famous family. However, after being quiet for days on social media, the Life Of Kylie star posted some snaps that showed her very flat belly. So is she really pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby?

The 20-year-old TV personality’s current status has certainly kept everyone guessing. One minute it appears that she’s definitely pregnant, the next minute she’s not. Even her mom, Kris Jenner, who loves sharing exclusive scoops about her children, has kept mum regarding her youngest daughter’s alleged pregnancy.

Dubbed as the “Social Media Princess,” Kylie Jenner is known for sharing almost everything on the platform. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star suddenly paused from posting new sexy photos after multiple reports revealed that she might be pregnant and opted to share a series of old snaps instead.

Kylie Jenner used to post photos of herself daily on social media, but her account is not as active as before anymore. Although she still uploads snaps once in awhile, they are mostly business-related or pictures of her from the chest up, strategically hiding her stomach area.

Just when everyone is finally convinced that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul may really have a bun in the oven, she posted a series of nude photos on Instagram, showing off her very flat tummy. Her followers were understandably confused since all proofs seemingly led to her being pregnant, but the pictures say otherwise.

posted some exclusive polaroids on The Kylie Jenner Official App from the past few years.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 1, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

However, Kylie Jenner wrote in the caption space that these snaps were taken “from the past few years.” Just like her other posts, these appear to be just one of her throwback snaps, which may still mean that she could be pregnant with a growing belly.

Meanwhile, the Life Of Kylie star has previously shared that the Kylie Jenner that her followers see on Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter is not the real her. She explained that there are two sides of her: one is an image that the public expects from her, and the other one is her real self who is not a fan of fame, unlike her older sisters. This might very well be the reason why Kylie Jenner would rather keep her alleged pregnancy as private as possible.