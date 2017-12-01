‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lesley Webber Back In PC, Kim Fears For Oscar’s Life, BM To The Rescue?

Surprises won’t stop in Port Charles as General Hospital spoilers tease another exciting comeback for the holidays. The latest casting scoop for ABC’s soap opera reveal Denise Alexander will return as Dr. Lesley Webber. Speaking of mothers and doctors, Dr. Kim Nero might reveal a secret which might put Oscar’s life in danger.

Laura’s Mom is Back in Town

Soap Opera Digest shared exciting news for the holiday season. Laura’s mom who last appeared in General Hospital in 2013 will return this year. Laura (Genie Francis) will marry Kevin (John Lindstrom) soon, and Lesley’s assistance in the wedding preparations will be helpful. She also needs to meet Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

Lesley’s visit might bring up Nikolas’ death. She might also have an altercation with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) whom everyone thinks is responsible for Nikolas’ death. It seems like Valentin will meet another lady with an ax to grind against him.

More Secrets in General Hospital

Lesley will not be the only mother with something to protest in General Hospital. Tamara Braun who used to play the role of Carly is back in the ABC soap, and her character has something to hide. Dr. Kim Nero tried to keep her son in the dark. It seems like the secret of Oscar’s birth is a big one, and spoilers tease it might have something to do with the memory mapping study involving the twins.

During the previous episode of General Hospital, Kim agreed to tell Oscar about his father. She will be reluctant to tell him the whole truth because it is a dangerous secret. There have been speculations that Drew is Oscar’s father since Kim looked at Patient 6 as if they had a deep connection.

General Hospital spoilers tease the truth about Kim’s involvement with Drew will be revealed slowly. Since Kim will stay in Port Charles for a while, and spoilers hint her secrets will eventually come to light. Among the big revelations will involve Oscar’s father who seems to strike fear in Kim’s heart. Among the two men claiming to be Jason, Billy Miller was the one who felt a connection to Kim. This might be another clue about his identity.

Kim listened to a CD after her encounter with Patient 6. If she insists that Oscar might come to harm when the truth comes out. If Billy Miller turns out to be Drew, he might come to rescue Kim and her son especially if he remembers who she is in his life. General Hospital spoilers tease a long string of revelations leading to the holidays, and there will be shocking events which will change the lives of many Port Charles residents.