‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Jamie Dornan And Dakota Johnson’s Real Relationship Revealed In Behind-The-Scenes Snaps

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have been bombarded with dating rumors after portraying Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, respectively, in the mega-hit Fifty Shades franchise, despite the actor’s four-year marriage to Amelia Warner. On the other hand, there were also talks that the Fifty Shades Freed co-stars are not really that close in real life. So what is the real deal?

It’s nothing unusual when co-stars are romantically linked to each other, especially when they have undeniable chemistry on- and off-screen. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson not only looked good together on-screen, but they also looked extra comfortable off-screen, making people think that they may have already taken their friendship to the next level.

However, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have noted multiple times that they are just good friends. In fact, the co-stars have been close pals way before they took their iconic roles in the Fifty Shades trilogy. It seems that their romantic chemistry in the Fifty Shades franchise is just a result of two good friends being great actors.

Meanwhile, an earlier report claimed that Dakota Johnson was acting like a “diva” on the Fifty Shades Freed set. In fact, the 28-year-old actress and Jamie Dornan are allegedly not on speaking terms because The Peanut Butter Falcon star was “out of control.”

The new revelation certainly came as a complete shock to everyone since both Jamie Dornan and director James Foley have previously praised Dakota Johnson for being professional. Multiple reports also revealed that the co-stars became even closer while filming the Fifty Shades franchise.

In fact, the real status of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson’s relationship was captured in behind-the-scenes snaps. Just like what they’ve been saying since day one, the co-stars have a stable friendship even when the cameras have already stopped rolling.

The photos showed Jamie and Dakota had a good laugh on set and are just having a great time working with each other. This slammed all speculations that their friendship was ruined by the actress’ alleged bad behavior.

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018.