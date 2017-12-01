Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet, ‘Perfect,’ Will Give You All The Wedding Feels

Ed Sheeran and Beyonce have come together on a breath-taking collaboration of his hit single “Perfect” and people are ultimately thrilled to hear it, with some dubbing the music as the “Wedding Song of 2018.”

The 26-year-old musician just made an interesting post on Thursday on Instagram, revealing his latest musical project that features Jay Z’s lady love and award-winning songstress, Beyonce, in what could be next year’s “Wedding Song” of the year.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Sheeran and Queen Bey teamed up to deliver the “perfect” collaboration of the heartwarming love song as part of the English crooner’s newest album.

While the song has already captured the attention of the masses when it first dropped, it became even more popular after the Queen Bey joined in. In fact, a lot of people took to social media to express their admiration for the new music.

“Yo Ed Sheeran x Beyoncé – Perfect is everything I never knew I needed. I am obsessed w them,” Twitter user @biancalackings wrote.

Even celebrity blogger Nicholas Liddle gushed over the new love song while sharing his favorite part of the track in a Twitter post.

When @Beyonce says "met an angel in person" at this part, I almost fainted. The Ed Sheeran and Beyonce "perfect duet" is perfect

Before the song was released, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to announce that he was collaborating with the songstress for a duet of “Perfect.”

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT

He first talked about the collaboration on November 24 with Channel 4 Radio, saying that he is “gonna ‘Despacito’ Perfect.”

After releasing a teaser of the Ed Sheeran and Beyonce duet for “Perfect,” featuring the diva’s vocals, Sheeran’s followers immediately jumped on board and commented on the post to applaud the music.

Based on ET’s report, the main change in the acoustic track is the addition of the Queen Bey’s vocals and switching of the gender pronoun used in the lyrics. With a drum finish that match angelic harmonies, the fifth track in Sheeran’s ÷ album might just prove to be the perfect choice for a wedding song for couples about to tie the knot in 2018.

“Well I found a man/Stronger than anyone I know/ He shares my dreams,” she sings. “I hope that someday we’ll share our home/ I found a love/ To carry more than just my secrets/ To carry love/ To carry children of our own.”

While the “Perfect” collaboration turned heads after it was released, it wasn’t the first music produced with the soulful voices of the two artists. In 2015, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce performed a duet of the Queen Bey’s single “Drunk In Love” at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Rolling Stone also noted that Beyonce had been making multiple collaborations with different artists lately, including J. Balvin and Willy Williams in September, and Eminem in November. This made her participation in the new remix of “Perfect” her third collaboration this year.