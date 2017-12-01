WWE Rumors: John Cena Receiving Major Title Match At ‘Royal Rumble’

With the WWE Royal Rumble looming, the WWE Universe is starting to realize that WrestleMania season is just around the corner. The powers that be are going to pull out all the stops to ensure next year’s PPV is as grand and successful as possible. However, WWE officials have needed to rely on part-time performers and some tricks to sell house shows and PPV events, so the pressure is on for the WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

Heading into WWE Survivor Series, several huge changes were made to the card to increase interest in the event. One of the changes was bringing John Cena back for only one night as a result of SmackDown Live’s ratings dropping to a new low. His involvement was pretty lackluster, but it shows what WWE officials are willing to do to ensure solid numbers for big PPV’s, which could mean Cena’s return at the Royal Rumble.

John Cena isn’t scheduled for another WWE show until his rematch with Roman Reigns at Madison Square Garden in late-December. The expectation is Cena will be back on WWE television shortly after that, but he could return to Raw or SmackDown Live depending on his creative plans. It has been reported that Cena is being considered for a possible WWE Universal Title shot with The Beast Incarnate at the Royal Rumble.

‘If television ratings are still a problem heading into the Royal Rumble, John Cena could challenge Brock Lesnar.’ WWE

It’s being reported that Seth Rollins is the next in line to face Brock Lesnar. Finn Balor is also getting a ton of attention and WWE officials could be reconsidering him for a title shot at the Royal Rumble. However, there is some speculation that recent SmackDown Live ratings could force WWE officials to book a rematch between Cena and Lesnar to hype the event and ensure that ticket sales are strong. Both heavyweights have a lot of history together and it’s been a couple of years since the two men faced off inside the squared circle.

It’s unclear what John Cena’s creative plans will be for WrestleMania 34. For some time, it seemed that the plan was for him to challenge and defeat Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. However, those plans may have changed. Cena is still a heavy favorite to win the Royal Rumble Match. There are many different ways for John Cena to be utilized at the PPV, but a major rematch with Brock Lesnar could be in the cards.