‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 4: Victor Gives Noah A Shocker, Chelsea Fears Paternity Bombshell

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, December 4, reveal that Chelsea will have a change of heart about Victor’s invitation for the tree-lighting. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she probably should take the kids to Victor’s. Chelsea will probably say that she doesn’t want to rock the boat with Victor (Eric Braeden).

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nick will suggest that Victor cannot hurt them anymore. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick believes that Victor has taken everything he can from him. He doesn’t have a huge trust fund, his bar is gone, and he lost his home. Little does he know, Victor could turn his life upside down if he reveals Christian’s true paternity.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea will seem anxious about Victor. Chelsea worries that Victor will reveal the paternity bombshell, just to hurt Nick.

On Friday’s episode, Victor implies that he would reveal Christian’s paternity if Chelsea tried to keep the kids away from him during the holiday festivities. Just the mention of the paternity secret will scare Chelsea and she will comply with whatever he wants.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will be surprised to learn that Abby (Melissa Ordway) resigned from Newman Enterprises. Victor will say that he wants his daughter to work with him, but Abby isn’t willing to compromise.

Abby wants a raise and doesn’t want to work with Victoria. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki wonders if Abby is really giving her dad an ultimatum. Abby will reply that it is only a request. Nikki isn’t sure how Victor should handle his daughters’ squabble.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor will drop a shocker on Noah (Robert Adamson) about Tessa. Victor will fill Noah in about Tessa stealing Nikki’s gun and giving it to Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to shoot Zack (Ryan Ashton). Noah will wonder what other secrets Tessa could be keeping. He will suggest that he may not know his live-in girlfriend as well as he thought.

It sounds like a heated confrontation is on the way. Tessa and Noah will probably break up soon since the writers want to make room for Tessa and Mariah to hook up.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.