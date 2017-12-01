‘Destiny 2’ Going Offline For 6 Hours Friday To Prep For ‘Curse Of Osiris,’ Download And Launch Times Revealed

Destiny 2 owners eager for the “Curse of Osiris” received a mix of good and bad news on Thursday. Bungie announced the download and launch times for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter’s first expansion. Unfortunately, they will have to deal with six hours of downtime first on Friday.

Both console and PC Destiny 2 gamers can expect to see the game’s servers go offline Friday, December 1, starting at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. Players will not be able to log in to the game at that point and will be completely removed from activities an hour later. The maintenance is expected to last six hours and conclude at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

As previous updates have demonstrated, the announced maintenance window is just the amount of Bungie expects to perform maintenance on the Destiny 2 servers. The downtime could end up being shorter or longer depending on how well the work goes.

This update and downtime was originally scheduled for Thursday morning, but was bumped to Friday for unannounced reasons. This is obviously not ideal as both Xur and Trials of the Nine make their appearance during this time, but they will be around until Tuesday with a slightly extended period of time thanks to some other changes incoming.

The maintenance work being done on the Destiny 2 servers is to prepare for the launch of “Curse of Osiris” on Tuesday, December 5. Console and PC gamers will be able to start downloading the expansion at 11 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. PT that day. The download will require 88 GB of space on the PS4, 44 GB on the Xbox One, and 68 GB on the PC.

The expansion will not actually become available until the weekly reset hits. As previously announced, Bungie has shifted the start time of the Destiny 2 weekly reset to better suit the game’s schedule. It will now arrive at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT every Tuesday.

As previously covered, Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris will take Guardians to the planet Mercury to figure out what happened to Osiris and stop the Vex’s latest plans to take over everything. This includes a new Public Event and space, a semi-randomly generated Infinite Forest play space, the Lighthouse as a new social space featuring Brother Vance, two new Strikes, new Crucible maps, and new weapons and armor.

Bungie is also making an initial pass at addressing player complaints about Destiny 2‘s economy with the “Curse of Osiris” update, adding a new weapon tier, and more. You can read our opinion on how these changes are a good start but nip around the edges of the game’s more fundamental problems that will hopefully be addressed soon.