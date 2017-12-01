Jared Kushner Kin In Bathrobe Backlash — Trump’s In-Laws’ Swag ‘Shocked’ People?

Jared Kushner’s family is offering up a “uniquely embarrassing present” to their company’s business associates, suggest Vanity Fair. It is considered a gift that really commemorates the year 2017 and apparently it has the people receiving this gift perplexed over what they were thinking, along with being “shocked.”

When Jared Kushner married Ivanka Trump, he wasn’t just a regular kid in the neighborhood, he too came from an upper-class family with money, money that was made from the Kushner Companies. According to The Real Deal, the Kushner Company is “a privately held real estate developer and landlord.”

The company is owned and run by the family of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The company “holds a portfolio of 20,000 multifamily residential units and 13 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail space,” cites The Real Deal.

Each year at the holidays (Christmas time if you want to be politically correct via Trump’s campaign to bring back “Merry Christmas) the family hands out gifts. These gifts go to the various bankers, real estate developers, and business acquaintances of the Kushner family business.

Just to give you an idea of what the usual Christmas swag is that the Kushner Company hands out, over the last few years a hooded sweatshirt with an embroidered company logo, was one of the gifts. The following year a “black vest” was given away, again with the company logo in an eye-catching position on the apparel. For 2016, the company handed out a pair of headphones.

There’s no story in these popular and rather generic types of swag, but this year’s offering is creating a buzz. The Kushners are handing out a white bathrobe branded with their company’s name. According to Emily Jane Fox of Vanity Fair, the bathrobe comes “loaded with suggestive connotations.”

A few years ago, the annual Kushner Cos holiday gift was a company-branded hoodie. Two years ago, a vest, and last year, headphones. This year, in November of 2017, they sent out Kushner-branded bathrobes. https://t.co/XmpKGi01Hq — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) November 30, 2017

Fox suggests this is a rather intimate gift to be handing out for corporate swag, which is what some of you might be thinking. But she goes a bit further and stretches this bathrobe when suggesting “the bathrobe figures prominently in several women’s accounts of alleged sexual harassment by both Harvey Weinstein and Charlie Rose.”

You might be thinking right about now that Harvey Weinstein and Charlie Rose aren’t giving the gift and they don’t work for the Kurshners, but that is not the end of these “connotations.” She continues to stretch the bathrobe just a bit further by suggesting a visual of Donald Trump.

Citing an article published by the New York Times earlier this year which “depicts the president wandering the halls of the East Wing in a bathrobe,” Fox writes that Sean Spicer denies that Trump even owns a bathrobe. Fox follows up by describing the meaning of Trump and a bathrobe: “It has become a symbol, fairly or not, of something unseemly—hardly something that anyone wants to be reminded of as they unwrap presents around the menorah or tree.”

This picture of Trump in a bathrobe popped up online to show that Trump does own a bathrobe. If he still has that bathrobe it has to be a few decades old, as he is holding his daughter Tiffany as a baby and she turned 24 in October of this year.

Donald Trump would never wear a bathrobe. pic.twitter.com/uGo1unhwE6 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 7, 2017

According to the Vanity Fair article, people who have received this bathrobe swag this year are “shocked” The article quotes a source who is unnamed and who received this bathrobe. This source has also talked to others who have been given this swag and who remain nameless as well. This unidentified source said, “Lots of rich white guys can’t believe it, given what’s going on in the world, with harassment and misuse of bathrobes. It’s the most tone-deaf holiday gift of all time.”

Jared Kushner had nothing to do with picking out this gift, it was left up to the people who are running the company. This bathrobe was the company’s pick months ago, long before bathrobes were in the news, which is what the spokeswoman for the Kushner Cos said. Christine Taylor conveyed, “So not tone deaf at all, just a thoughtful holiday gift.”