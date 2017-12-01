Rosie O’Donnell Calls POTUS A ‘Child Rapist’ In Response To Trump Tweet About Matt Lauer Being Fired

The feud between comedian Rosie O’Donnell and real estate mogul-turned-POTUS Donald Trump has been going on for years. Even so, every once in a while the drama escalates beyond the norm and into the realm of legendary shade. The latter seems to have taken place this week, and the reason all boils down to disgraced news anchor Matt Lauer — and two people fueled by seething shared hatred for one another. This time around, it was Rosie who went on the attack, and the former daytime talk queen pulled no punches when she lit into Trump on Twitter, calling the president a “CHILD RAPIST” in response to a Trump tweet mocking Lauer and his firing by NBC for alleged sexual misconduct.

As Fox News reports, Rosie O’Donnell took on Trump in response to a controversial tweet the president wrote regarding Matt Lauer and his “inappropriate sexual behavior.” In his tweet, which was sent out just after the breaking news of Lauers’ firing went viral, Trump expressed seemingly satirical shock that the high-profile anchor was terminated from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” going on to bash both NBC and Comcast for their so-called “Fake News,” and calling on their executives to be fired.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Andy Lack is the NBC News chairman, and he released a statement regarding the firing of Matt Lauer, telling the public that the popular news anchor had been terminated due to a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” going on to say that the complaint was the first NBC had received about Lauer in “over 20 years.” In his tweet, Trump insinuated that perhaps Lack’s closet may be full of its own skeletons, but the president didn’t elaborate.

“We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Apparently, Rosie O’Donnell was less than amused by Trump’s Lauer commentary, and she fired back at the presidential opinion with an opinion of her own regarding Trump. According to Rosie (and a tweet she shared along with a screenshot of Trump’s insult-fest), The Donald may have a few skeletons of his own. Namely, O’Donnell insinuated in her Twitter response that Trump may be a “child rapist,” adding a couple of words about glass houses and the hashtag #TrumpRAPES.

Rosie O’Donnell’s tweet was a likely reference to the traditional saying that “those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” presumably a reference to the sexual assault allegations that have been levied against Trump both before and after his foray into politics. As The Guardian reports, fully 20 women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. The official White House response to their claims is that they are all lying. Trump himself has implied that some accusers were simply not attractive enough for him to bother sexually assaulting. Ironically, while Trump publicly condemned Matt Lauer based on the sexual misconduct claims made against him (for which Lauer has apologized), The Donald has conversely supported the campaign of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore since that Republican was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, some of whom were children when the alleged sexual misconduct occurred.

Moore has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct.

As Newsweek reports, the shocking Rosie O’Donnell “child rape” tweet could be a reference to a sexual assault allegation against Donald Trump involving a then-13-year-old girl who goes by the pseudonym Jane Doe.

Why is @realDonaldTrump not being investigated??? I don't understand. Fire @MattLauer but he can still be president? — Jenn Gregoire (@GregoireJenn) November 29, 2017

Seriously where are those infamous 24 women who came forward in October of 2016? Any lawsuits, any news? I have yet to see 1 woman's story that is in the process of prosecuting @Potus no official charges by any police dept if so enlighten me please. — LyndaLou76???? (@lin58m) November 29, 2017

And now Matt Lauer -GONE> BUT 45 still there. And this criminal in Alabama running for an office. Every industry is eliminating these men. But GOVERNMENT??? — Cathy (@cathyphi) November 29, 2017

“Immediately following this rape Defendant Trump threatened me that, were I ever to reveal any of the details of Defendant Trump’s sexual and physical abuse of me, my family and I would be physically harmed if not killed.”

While multiple sexual misconduct allegations have swirled around Donald Trump since well before his time on the campaign trail, the president has never been charged with or convicted of rape or any other sex crime. The news of Matt Lauer’s “fall from grace” was announced Wednesday by co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who was joined by Hoda Kotb, during the Today show.

At this time, Trump has not responded to Rosie O’Donnell’s Twitter charge.