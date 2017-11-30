Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo Of Little Luna’s First Pigtails, Much To Delight Of Fans

Chrissy Teigen isn’t shy when it comes to sharing her 19-month-old’s milestones, and her fans love it. The model took to Instagram this week to post a photo of Luna Simone’s very first pigtails.

The tot is seen standing with her back against a wall and snack in hand as she shows off her cute hairstyle in the post that received over 1 million likes.

Obviously, Teigen was excited about her daughter’s hair now being long enough for pigtails as she was sure to document the moment for her 15 million followers.

Luna, who was born in April 2016, will soon be a big sister as Chrissy and husband John Legend are once again expecting.

However, Luna need not worry about sharing attention with a sibling as her mom is regularly seen doting on her via Snapchat and Instagram.

In fact, the 32-year-old mother gives fans daily looks into her and Luna’s lives as she shares everything from Halloween costumes to first chores.

InStyle reported on Luna’s first pigtails as the site states the little girl is growing up fast. The article states despite her hair being “wispy,” Luna’s little ponytails are truly precious.

The site goes on to say Chrissy’s toddler helped her famous parents announce their baby news earlier this month.

First pigtails!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

Teigen shared a video of her growing baby bump as she asks her daughter, “what’s in here?” Luna replied, “baby!”

Luna is no stranger to the camera as she makes appearances on Chrissy’s social media. The soon-to-be mother of two recently shared a video of her daughter’s first chore as Luna is seen feeding the family’s dogs.

The mother-daughter duo also posed in matching avocado suits as Teigen completed a photoshoot for her upcoming cookbook last month.

Last day of cookbook shooting!! ❤️❤️❤️ to @aubriepick @monicarosestyle @1maryphillips @laurapolko @patrickta @jenatkinhair @adeenasussman @fannyfoodstyle ahhhhh so many more people A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Her followers seemed to enjoy seeing the matching moment as they commented things such as “goals” and called Luna, Chrissy’s “mini-me.”

Not to be outdone by his wife, John Legend is also sure to post plenty of photos of his daughter. Recently, Legend wished his fans a happy Thanksgiving as he posted an image of Luna playing with fallen leaves.

Happy Thanksgiving!! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Of course, the singer has also posted a photo of Luna sitting at her own tiny piano while eating a rib. Fans can see Chrissy and John are doting parents as they share special moments on social media.