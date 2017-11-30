‘Dirty 30’ Winner Camila Is Trying To Transform On Social Media After Getting The Boot From ‘The Challenge’

Notorious Challenge champion Camila Nakagawa was set to appear in the franchise’s latest installment, Champs vs. Stars, but was kicked off the show early in the season for inappropriate behavior. Now the reality star is trying to change her image on social media after being allegedly banned from the franchise for her poor conduct.

Camila was the first place winner, and recipient of $450,000, on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30. As The Inquisitr reported several weeks ago, Camila was not present at the Dirty 30 reunion special. According to the Ashley, Camila was banned from all Challenge shows after a physical and emotional outburst while filming Champs vs. Stars. Filming for the new show had already begun before the Dirty 30 reunion, and producers knew they couldn’t have her back on their network.

The two-time Challenge winner allegedly punched a production assistant in the face, stole a golf cart, and reportedly threatened suicide after locking herself in a bathroom. In addition to her censored racist rant towards co-star Leroy Garrett on Dirty 30, MTV decided to keep her off the airwaves.

Now Camila is trying to transform her image on social media to appear as a changed woman. The 29-year-old has regularly posted inspirational quotes and images on Twitter and Instagram. The reality star issued somewhat of an apology online a few weeks ago, admitting to making mistakes in her life. She added she was trying to become a better person, and blamed her Camilnator antics on real issues she has off camera.

It's never too late to take back your power. –@katyperry ????✨ — Camila Nakagawa (@CamilaMTV) November 29, 2017

The reality star has shared inspirational quotes from Katy Perry, in addition to a selfie of herself crying. Camila captioned the photo with a lengthy explanation of her troubles in life as she had always strived for perfection.

Camila’s most recent tweet read, “Strength grows in the moments when you think you can’t go on, but you keep going anyways.”

Some Challenge fans aren’t buying the new and improved Camila who is drenched in positivity. Many have left comments on her most recent posts applauding MTV for removing her from The Challenge franchise, and called her “fake.” It appears many fans of the show feel this is all a front, and the Camilnator everyone has watched over the years is still there.

A post shared by Camila Nakagawa (@camilamtv) on Nov 26, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

Camila is still being referred to as a racist by Challenge viewers, and the champion was not shown any support during the Dirty 30 reunion. Despite her absence, host T.J. Lavin stood in for Camila and revealed she had come in first place alongside Jordan Wiseley.