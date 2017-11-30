‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Blackmails Chelsea, Scott Gets A Job Offer & Baby Sam Needs Blood

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, December 1, reveal that Abby (Melissa Ordway) fills Lily (Christel Khalil) in about her resignation. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Ravi joins Abby and learns of her press conference and her resignation. Ashley fumes that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wanted Abby to take any of the blame for Zack (Ryan Ashton). When Ashley leaves, Lily updates Abby on Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) son. Lily admits that she’s worried about the baby and how Cane will handle it if he loses him.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victoria consoles Cane about Juliet (Laur Allen) and asks how his son is doing. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria tells Cane that she’s genuinely concerned for him. She shares that Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) was a preemie and she remembers how terrified she felt.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor (Eric Braeden) rants to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Abby bringing a criminal entity into the company he built. Nikki closes his office door and informs him that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) took the gun from her that killed Zack. Victor gives her a concerned look.

Ashley barges into Victor’s office and demands to know how he could push Abby out of his company. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor wasn’t aware that Abby resigned. Victor promises to fix the situation, but Ashley tells him not to bother. She plans on giving Abby a job at Jabot.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that baby Sam needs surgery. A nurse appears to get some information and mistakes Lily as Sam’s mother. Cane and Lily volunteer to give blood to donate to the baby. Lily’s blood is a better match than Cane’s and will be given to him in surgery. Cane hugs Lily and thanks her for giving blood. Lily may have saved his son’s life.

Kerry Frost (Lisa Guerrero) interviews Scott (Daniel Hall) about bringing down the sex ring. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott tells her that he had a partner that helped him bring Zack down. Scott defends Victor, Newman Enterprises, and Abby’s innocence. He credit’s Abby for helping him through a stressful ordeal in the storage unit. After the interview, Kerry tells Scott that they have a position in New York City that he would be a perfect fit.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) chat about her relationship with Scott. Sharon wants Scott to move in, and she wanted to make sure Nick was okay with it. Nick says that Scott and Faith get along great so he sees no problem with him moving in.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby barges into his office and announces that she feels like Newman Enterprises isn’t big enough for both her and Victoria. Victor leaves the office and urges Victoria to fix the situation with Abby. She demands a massive bump in salary, noting that Scott was given a hefty bonus. She also wants to report directly to the CEO and not Victoria. It doesn’t look like Victoria and Abby will come to an agreement.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor arrives at Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) penthouse and asks why she hasn’t RSVP’d to the tree-lighting invitation. Victor wonders how Nick would react if he were forced to reveal Christian’s paternity all because she’s keeping his grandchildren away him.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.