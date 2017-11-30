Scheana Marie And Robert Parks-Valletta Attend The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Premiere Party

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta claimed to have split weeks ago but these days, it is hard to say what is happening between them.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to a rekindled romance, Scheana Marie took her former boyfriend with her to the premiere party for Vanderpump Rules Season 6, which begins airing on Bravo TV next Monday night.

“Premiere party last night! Only 5 more days until a new season of [Vanderpump Rules],” Scheana Marie wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Robert Parks-Valletta.

Scheana Marie’s boyfriend was first to confirm the news of his split from the Vanderpump Rules star and did so after a fan on Instagram asked him about their relationship. The announcement was quite surprising, especially considering Scheana Marie had publicly wrote on her page that she missed him and told him to come home just days prior.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have continued to spend time with one another in the weeks since their breakup and so far, no exact reason for their split has been given. That said, fans may soon find out what ended their relationship when the show begins airing next week. After all, a sneak peek at the new season showed Lala Kent warning Scheana Marie that her boyfriend had allegedly been caught kissing one of her friends.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

Scheana Marie and her former husband Mike Shay called it quits on their two-year marriage one year ago and on the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 finale, fans watched as Scheana Marie admitted that someone had allegedly told her about Shay’s potential drug relapse. Although Shay denied that he relapsed on drugs, their marriage came to an end in late 2016 and in early 2017, the reality star went public with her new boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta.

Mike Shay is not expected to appear at all on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Robert Parks-Valletta, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.