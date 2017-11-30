Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Will Be Back In New York By June, Say Close Sources

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be back in New York by next June, according to “close family sources.” A new report by Vanity Fair examines Ivanka’s objective in Washington, D.C., and what the future there holds for her. She and her husband are senior advisers to President Donald Trump and have faced an onslaught of scrutiny and bad press since arriving from New York City.

Last week, Vanity Fair reported that three people who’ve talked to the president say he’s “advocated” for his daughter and son-in-law to leave; his reason mainly having do with the negative media attention damaging them. A source described as being close to Kushner told the magazine that the president keeps “pressuring” them to “go.” Jared is of interest to Robert Mueller in the Russian investigation over possible collusion in the 2016 election, and Ivanka isn’t taken seriously due to the minimal influence over her father and his agenda. Her father is said to be frustrated with her after she voiced opposition to GOP Alabama candidate for senate, Roy Moore, after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl many years ago. If that’s not enough, she’s trolled daily on social media over every message or photo she posts.

In speaking with the Washington Post, Jared Kushner denied that he and Ivanka Trump are going anywhere anytime soon. After reviewing their situation in July, the pair made a decision.

“We’re here to stay,” Kushner told the Post. “At the current moment, we’re charging forward. My wife asked me the other day if we should be looking at new houses, so that’s a good sign.”

Perhaps seen as another flip-flop story about the power couple, a November 28 Vanity Fair report again claims that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be moving back to New York by June of next year, according to “four people in their social orbit.”

“Everything to Ivanka is a business transaction. She’s Donald.” https://t.co/YFGk7uSKsa — The Hive (@VFHIVE) November 29, 2017

One source who grew up with Ivanka says the first daughter has been “branding since birth” and is thinking about how her current role will shape her post-Washington life because “everything to her is a business transaction.” The source goes on to say that Ivanka is every bit like her father, joking that she’d hand him over to Mueller if she thought it meant she could be president.

It’s unclear how long the two plan to be key figures in the Trump administration, and it’s possible they aren’t sure themselves at this point. Six months in Washington is a long time, but Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are hoping to be a part of big changes that short amount of time.