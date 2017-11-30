‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Casting Rumor Says ‘Jersey Shore’ Sammi Giancola Joining ‘CBBUS’

The latest Celebrity Big Brother U.S. spoilers for casting hint that a Jersey Shore alum inked a deal to appear in the BB house for the first ever celebrity season launching in early 2018. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is rumored to be headed to the Big Brother house after turning down a shot to appear on the reunion show for Jersey Shore. But that’s okay — she can still GTL over at the house on the CBS lot! Here’s what we know so far about the possibility of Sammi Sweetheart coming into the CBB US house.

Sammi chooses CBS over MTV

Radar Online exclusively reported today that Sammi would not appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, a reunion show slated for 2018. E! announced a few days ago that JSFV would air in 2018 with the original cast of the reality show, but now it looks like at least one of the party crew will be MIA. The names listed for JS Family Reunion include JWOWW, Pauly D, Snooki, Vinny, Ronnie, and The Situation. Notably absent from that cast list is Sweetheart.

Celebrity Big Brother casting spoilers from the Radar article quote a source close to Sammi saying, “Sammi is working on another project. I believe she is joining Celebrity Big Brother.”

The article also reported that Sammi might have chosen CBB over Jersey because she doesn’t want to be around her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The same source Radar cited said that “everyone was invited” back for the Jersey Shore sequel, but “Sammi was the only one” who turned down the MTV payday.

Reality stars predicted to be in CBB US cast

Ever since the announcement of the first-ever season of a U.S. version of the Celebrity Big Brother franchise, speculation has run rampant about who would be among the cast. Host Julie Chen told the Hollywood Reporter that CBS is “being realistic” when it comes to casting, and they know it won’t be “all Oscar winners.” With BB18’s Victor Arroyo rumored to be on MTV’s upcoming season of The Challenge, many Big Brother sites speculated about MTV reality show “stars” heading to CBB US in exchange for his appearance.

These Celebrity Big Brother casting spoilers are still unconfirmed and in the rumor phase but seem likelier than some of the other big names that have been dropped, with some sites shockingly suggesting OJ Simpson or Mike Tyson might be among the next batch of housemates. Bobby Moynihan and Sharon Osbourne talked CBB US, but both are busy with their own CBS shows. Sammi Sweetheart seems like a good fit, and she’s no stranger to living with cameras and bickering for ratings on reality TV.

In the video below, Sammi said she would “absolutely” do reality TV again, so that’s a promising sign that this rumor could turn out true. And since Sammi earns a living with a Sweetheart fashion line, CBB US would be a good place to promote her wares. Be sure to catch up on the complete rundown of all the rumored CBB US cast possibilities, and check back here often for all the latest Celebrity Big Brother spoilers and news.