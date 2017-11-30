Watch Cavs Vs. Hawks 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

On Thursday night, basketball fans will watch the Cavs vs. Hawks game live streaming online or on television as Cleveland continues their league-best winning streak. Right now, no team is hotter than the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have now won nine straight games. The Atlanta Hawks are the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 4-16 record but will host LeBron James and company at Phillips Arena. Can they pull off a major upset for the home area fans? Here’s the latest matchup preview with game odds, start time, television channels, and ways to watch the Cavs vs. Hawks live streaming online.

According to the Odds Shark website, the Cleveland Cavaliers enter tonight’s road game as favorites of 7.5 points on the spread. They’re listed as -310 to -340 favorites on the moneyline at several sportsbooks, while the home team will be +255 or higher underdogs. Right now, there’s a consensus over/under total of 215.5 points for the complete game in Atlanta. Cleveland has looked good against the spread on the road, as they’ve gone 6-1 ATS in their last seven outings. The Atlanta Hawks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against Cleveland, and the total has gone over the number in the last five meetings between the two squads.

After an early-season slump, LeBron and the Cavs have now reeled off nine-straight wins. Tony Dejak / AP Images

As mentioned, the Cavaliers boast the league’s best winning streak with nine games. Their most recent was a victory over the Miami Heat in which LeBron James was ejected for the first time in his career. The only team near that mark right now is the Houston Rockets, who have won their last six. Cleveland has won by 10 points or more in four of their last five games, including a 28-point blowout against the Pistons and a 22-point rout of the 76ers. Both games just so happened to be on the road, which doesn’t bode well for a Hawks team that is 1-4 over their last five games and is being outscored by their opponents this season by at least six points per game.

Thursday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live television coverage is available on Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) in the Cleveland viewing region, or Fox Sports South East (FSSE-ATL) in the Atlanta viewing region. For all other viewers, an NBA League Pass subscription is necessary to see this game on television.

For live stream viewing, cable and satellite subscribers with Fox Sports coverage of the game may be able to log into the Fox Sports website or any compatible mobile apps. For viewers who aren’t in those regions or don’t have access to cable or satellite, NBA League Pass offers the ability to purchase and stream tonight’s game for $6.99 or subscribe to a season pass deal for either team or the entire league. More details are available at the NBA.com website.