Did Katie Couric Leave The ‘Today Show’ Over Sexual Harassment By Matt Lauer?

In 2006, Katie Couric left her gig as co-host of NBC’s Today Show to become the managing editor and news anchor at the CBS Evening News. After fifteen years on Today, nine of which she co-hosted with Matt Lauer, she moved on to another network. But, even though she did leave for a new job opportunity, is it possible Lauer’s behavior influenced her decision?

Inside Katie Couric’s Today Show Departure

Closer Weekly reports that when Couric left NBC eleven years ago, she said in a statement that she took the new job because she listened to her heart and her gut. She added that change is a good thing, and even though it is terrifying to get out of your comfort zone, starting something new is exciting.

Lauer replied that it was hard to imagine Couric not sitting next to him.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in 2012 – during a “Plead the Fifth” segment – Couric revealed that Lauer’s most annoying habit was that he “pinched her on the ass” all of the time.

The media did not pick up on her answer at that time, and, according to TMZ, NBC didn’t bat an eye.

After Couric left the show, Meredith Vieira replaced her from 2006 to 2011. Ann Curry followed Vieira from 2011 to 2012, then Savannah Guthrie from 2012 to now.

Matt Lauer Also Made Questionable Comments To Meredith Vieira

Per Page Six, a creepy video has resurfaced of Lauer and Vieira back in 2006 during a commercial break. In the clip, Vieira walks over to the couch and Lauer comments on her sweater and says, “Keep bending over like that, it’s a nice view.”

My new shirt. #verona #Iwantacut PS. Drink responsibly A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

As for Katie Couric, she left CBS in 2011 before returning to NBC news for two years, from 2012 to 2014, and hosting her own show called Katie. In January of 2014, she signed on with Yahoo! News as their global anchor, but ended her contract with them this past July. She is now focusing on expanding her own production company.

The Downfall Of Matt Lauer

NBC unexpectedly fired Lauer this week after a female NBC staffer accused him of sexual misconduct during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Since his termination, three more women have come forward with sexual harassment claims, including an instance where Lauer allegedly exposed himself in his office and gave another co-worker a sex toy as a gift, along with a note telling her how he would like to use it on her.