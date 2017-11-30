Will Queen Elizabeth Be Tuning In For Season 2 Of ‘The Crown?

Netflix’s hit series The Crown explores some pretty intimate details about Britain’s longest reigning monarch, so it’s hard to imagine that Queen Elizabeth II watches the show. However, the Queen reportedly enjoyed the first season of The Crown and watched it with other members of the royal family. What are the chances of the Queen tuning in for Season 2?

Is The Royal Family Watching The Crown?

According to Closer Weekly, a source close to the crown revealed that Sophie and Prince Edward are huge fans of the show. The insider claims that the two have an arrangement every weekend to watch television with the Queen at Windsor Castle. They apparently introduced the series to Elizabeth, who loved watching a series about her youth. While the Queen liked the show, she did think a few things were a little too dramatic for her taste.

Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only member of the royal family who has a Netflix account. A few months ago, Princess Eugenie confessed that she binge-watched the show while Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips said they watch The Crown every week. Apparently, the show is a big hit around the palace.

Season 2 Will Test Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip’s Marriage

Variety reports that Season 2 of The Crown will go even deeper into the challenges Queen Elizabeth and her husband face as the series heads into the 1960s.

Queen Elizabeth II. A woman of duty. #TheCrown A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix) on Nov 24, 2017 at 8:49am PST

Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth on the show, revealed that the ’60s represent a lot of changes for Britain, and the royal family will enter a new period of its history. Although the actress didn’t reveal too many details, she did say that Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) will spark a lot of change within the monarchy.

Prince Philip. A wild spirit. #TheCrown A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:05am PST

Season 2 will also see the return of Matt Smith as Philip. Joining Smith and Foy are Victoria Hamilton, Nicholas Rowe, John Lithgow, Pip Torrens, Billy Jenkins, Ben Miles and Jeremy Northam. The new season will introduce Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode, who will play the part of Margaret’s hubby, Antony Armstrong-Jones.

A family in turmoil. A monarchy on the brink. #TheCrown A post shared by The Crown (@thecrownnetflix) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Queen Elizabeth has not commented on the show. If the rumors are true, then there’s a good chance she’ll be tuning in when The Crown premieres on Netflix December 8.