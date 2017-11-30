‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Gushes Over Relationship On Twitter, Will Boyfriend Be Seen On Season 6?

Lala Kent may not be mentioning her boyfriend by name on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, but online, she’s making it clear that there is simply no one else for her.

According to a new tweet, Lala Kent and her leading man, who is believed to be movie producer Randall Emmett, are quite close as they continue to keep the majority off their relationship out of the spotlight.

“You know you’ve found your human when they FaceTime you on the toilet and you’re also on the toilet,” Lala Kent wrote to her fans and followers on Twitter on November 29.

Weeks ago, Lala Kent spoke out about her relationship and how her romance, reportedly with Randall Emmett, has changed her for the better and made it easier for her to avoid drama on Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

“I think I matured a lot,” she told In Touch Weekly magazine earlier this month. “My boyfriend had a lot to do with me becoming confident with myself.”

As for what fans will be seeing of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on the show, Emmett will not be seen or even named during Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and likely won’t ever be seen on the show. As Kent explained, she doesn’t want to bring her boyfriend into her world because he is far above it. As she explained, her man often deals with high-profile celebrities, including actress Angelina Jolie, and doesn’t need to involve himself in the often petty drama of a reality show.

Continuing to In Touch Weekly magazine, Lala Kent said that she absolutely loves and adores her boyfriend and noted that she would be completely devastated if anything came in between them.

Lala Kent also said in the interview that she and her co-stars are in a much better place now than they were during the fourth and fifth season of Vanderpump Rules. According to Kent, she no longer thrives on drama, nor does she pour salt in open wounds.

To see more of Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into the upcoming Season 6 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Monday, December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.