Kate Middleton’s ‘Nasty Drunk’ Uncle Gary Goldsmith Sentenced For Assaulting His Wife

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith acted like a “nasty drunk,” according to a London judge’s statement during his recent sentencing in court. The brother of Carole Middleton, the Duchess’s mother, punched his wife unconscious outside their London home in October following an evening of drinking at a private club.

Gary Goldsmith Was Berated By The Judge During Sentencing

People Magazine is reporting that Goldsmith admitted to assaulting his wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith, during a hearing at the Westminster Magistrates Court earlier this month. Judge Emma Arbuthnot ended up sentencing him to a 12-month community order, as well as 20 rehabilitations sessions and a fine of $6,600 plus court costs.

According to the Mirror, the judge said that the 52-year-old displayed a lack of control when he hit his wife with a single, hard blow.

Was Goldsmith’s Wife At Fault Too?

During the original trial, prosecutor Kate Shilton said that Goldsmith and his wife were both drunk when he began shouting at her. Mrs. Goldsmith could not remember how the assault went down, but Shilton said Goldsmith punched her with a closed fist on the left side of her face, knocking his wife straight down and causing her to hit her head on the floor.

Daniel Shepherd, the taxi driver who drove the couple home that evening from a charity event, testified that Julie-Ann did slap her husband before he knocked her down with a left hook.

Gary Goldsmith Did Apologize, And Claims He Still Loves His Wife

The Daily Mail reports that in court, Goldsmith did apologize for his actions. He claims to still love his wife and wants them to reconcile with the help of a counselor. However, in her victim’s statement, Julie-Ann said that she is suffering from panic attacks and only leaves her house to work, shop for food, and walk her dogs. She added that she feels like a prisoner in her own home.

Gary Goldsmith was given a 12-month community order, which includes rehabilitation sessions as well as a $8700 fine. ???? https://t.co/QI4nGvcMfY — 9Honey (@9HoneyAU) November 29, 2017

Worth an estimated 30 million pounds, the businessman earned his fortune from a recruitment business.

Will Kate’s Uncle Be Invited To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s May Wedding?

Goldsmith attended the weddings of Kate Middleton and Prince William and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, but chances are he will not receive an invite to the upcoming nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42am PST

According to Vanity Fair, the Duchess of Cambridge told reporters just one day after the engagement announcement that she is thrilled for the couple and has enjoyed getting to know Markle, but she did not comment on her uncle.