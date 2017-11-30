NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol & Mike Conley Trade Talk, Rebuild Mode Squashed By Team’s GM?

The recent NBA trade rumors involving Memphis Grizzlies All-Star players Marc Gasol and Mike Conley have been addressed by GM Chris Wallace. For weeks now, talk of a rebuilding situation for Memphis has been popping up, as the team has managed to break into the postseason for several seasons now with a lack of success beyond the early rounds. Usually, that calls for an overhaul as the front office looks for newer stars to build a contender from the ground up. However, it appears that may not be the case for the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Wednesday night, the team lost its ninth straight game, this time a 104-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Gasol scored 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting and came up with seven assists along with six rebounds. After the latest defeat, GM Chris Wallace addressed the rumors that keep coming up with Marc Gasol’s name in the middle of them. He also mentioned star guard Mike Conley, who has been dealing with soreness in his left Achilles tendon and heel. Despite the team’s recent slump and the head coach being fired, it appears that both NBA players are being protected as the team moves toward the future.

Memphis Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace assured the media that his top stars aren’t being traded and the team isn’t rebuilding right now. Aaron Gash / AP Images

When asked by ESPN if the team had plans to trade Gasol, Wallace seemed confident with the All-Star center remaining in Memphis.

“We have no intention to trade Marc. We never seriously considered that at all. We never placed any calls to any teams in that regard. So that’s not happening.”

Wallace also addressed Mike Conley’s future with the team and sounded positive about him remaining in a Grizzlies’ uniform.

“It’s not just Marc that this whole equation is about. It’s also Mike Conley, when he comes back. We’ve got two guys among the elite in the league at their respective positions that are still very much in their window with an awful lot of tread left on their tires.”

The latest statements from the team’s GM come right after shocking news that coach David Fizdale had been fired. The move from the Memphis Grizzlies surprised a variety of NBA players and coaches around the league, including Cleveland Cavs players Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, as well as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Portland Trailblazers head coach Terry Stott.

It was mentioned that there was frustration on both sides of the situation from David Fizzle and the team, with some suggesting Marc Gasol was the main reason Fizdale was terminated. After two seasons, Fizdale was 50-51 and had a 0.524 winning percentage last season as he helped Memphis get the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference. With the team now sitting at No. 12 for this season, J.B. Bickerstaff has taken over as the interim head coach as the team tries to turn around this nine-game skid.

If Bickerstaff remains in place as the coach, it seems he’ll at least have the benefit of Marc Gasol and eventually Mike Conley on the court as he tries to work through the disappointing losing streak.