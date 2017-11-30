New Orleans Saints News: What Are The Odds That Eli Manning Replaces Drew Brees?

Earlier this week, the New York Giants shocked a lot of people by benching quarterback Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith, and the rumors have now started regarding where the veteran may land. There are a number of teams who could use a really good quarterback like Manning, despite the Giants having a 2-9 record this season. As speculation continues to grow, could Eli Manning really end up replacing Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints?

As reported by SB Nation, the 2-9 Giants decided to make a change to do something more this season, and that change happened at quarterback. This weekend, Eli Manning will be on the bench, which will break his streak of 210 consecutive starts while Geno Smith takes over the team.

No one saw this coming, and the entire sports-loving world was shocked by the news, which also ended up making Eli Manning quite emotional. He respects the decision, though, and now, the Giants have to figure out what to do with a quarterback who has two years and more than $12 million remaining on his current contract.

With Manning turning 37-years-old in January, he still has some good years left in the NFL, and possible landing spots are now being discussed. One happens to be with the New Orleans Saints who have a soon-to-be 39-year-old Drew Brees, who is in the last year of his contract.

Fans in New Orleans may not think there is any chance of something like this happening, but Brees can’t play forever. Sure, Manning is only one year younger than Brees, but one thing to remember is that the leader of the black and gold is quickly approaching the end of his current contract.

Brees is in the final year of his contract and there is a clause in his deal that states the Saints can’t use the franchise tag on him. Depending on how things go, that could leave the surprising Saints without a quarterback and in need of finding a new leader.

Well, that may be where Eli Manning’s name comes into the picture.

There is really no way of knowing where he may play next year, but Sportsline has revealed the odds of where he may land for the 2018 season. While the odds are in favor of the Giants, the Saints aren’t necessarily out of the picture.

New York Giants: 3-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 5-1

Denver Broncos: 10-1

New York Jets: 10-1

Arizona Cardinals: 15-1

Buffalo Bills: 15-1

New Orleans Saints: 25-1

Somewhere else: 4-1

Retire: 2-1

Eli Manning would likely have a number of places he could play next season if the Giants are to release him. There’s also a very good chance that he could return to the starting spot in New York, but it may not happen considering how his benching has been handled.

As for the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees? There is no new contract in place just yet for the future Hall of Famer, but Brees recently told XTRA 1360-AM that he has no intention of leaving New Orleans, but he will worry about that later.

“I’ll handle 2018 when 2018 gets here, but right now I’m in the moment, I’m in 2017. We’re trying to get a little bit better each and every week. I feel like we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us and I don’t plan on leaving New Orleans ever. “Hopefully, I know all of that stuff takes care of itself when it’s supposed to. I have not approached them about any contract. We just have a great understanding here. Listen, we’re going to go through this season and we’ll revisit it in the offseason. Right now, I’m in the moment.”

It seems Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints will be connected until the end of his career, but one never really knows. No one expected Eli Manning to be benched by the New York Giants, and now, people are wondering where he may end up playing in 2018. It’s hard to think that he could end up with the Saints, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.