Amazon Delivery Driver Caught On Camera Stealing UPS Package From Washington Home, Arrested

Police officials from Everett, Washington, have arrested a person in connection with a rather bizarre case of package theft. The arrested individual happens to be an Amazon delivery driver who, according to police was caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a home in Everett. According to a KTLA report, the incident that led to the arrest happened on Tuesday. Officials have also released a video footage in which the accused individual could be seen stealing a package from the porch. Police officials have not revealed the identity of the arrested individual.

In the video, the Amazon delivery driver is first seen approaching the home of Matt and Amanda Buxton to deliver an Amazon Prime package. He is then seen taking a photograph of the delivery he just made — a standard protocol followed by Amazon. However, what happens next is what has baffled investigators and the home-owners alike.

The man loiters around the porch for some time and then takes a small package that was already lying on the porch. A quick look at the surveillance footage reveals that the small package was delivered just 30 minutes earlier by a UPS delivery person. What is even confusing for the investigators and the couple alike is the fact that the thief went ahead with his plan even after there were large signs posted on the door which indicated that the area was under camera surveillance. The couple confirmed that they had a large “Smile You’re On Camera” sign posted near the front door.

“It’s surprising when things happen with people that you’re supposed to trust with your packages,” said Amanda.

“It was almost more frustrating to see that happen than some random person walk off the street and grab a package,” said Matt.

Amazon delivery driver arrested after stealing package off porch https://t.co/f2PrCY7v5D pic.twitter.com/1ybV4jfvRY — FOX2now (@FOX2now) November 30, 2017

The couple added that the contents of the package were worth less than $3. However, the couple wasn’t really concerned about the monetary value of the package. Nevertheless, the did eventually contact the local police department who managed to arrest the suspect very soon.

Meanwhile, Amazon in an e-mail to the homeowners apologized for the incident and added that they have launched an internal investigation into the matter. A copy of the surveillance video footage was also sent to Amazon who later compensated the couple for their hassle. They also later issued a statement to local a news station which read as follows.