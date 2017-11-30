Prince William And Prince Harry Were ‘Fun,’ Not ‘Intimidating’ On The Set Of ‘The Last Jedi’ Says John Boyega

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15, and two people who can’t wait for the premiere of the next film in the popular sci-fi series are Prince William and Prince Harry. The Royals, who are huge Star Wars fans, visited the film’s set last year, and it’s been revealed that the brothers will be making a cameo as stormtroopers. Did the world-famous princes intimidate the actors on set?

William And Harry Were Fun On Set, Not Intimidating

According to People Magazine, star John Boyega, 25, recently sat down for an annual actor roundtable, and he revealed that having the Duke of Cambridge and the newly-engaged Harry around didn’t make him nervous at all.

“It wasn’t intimidating, it was fun,” Boyega said. “I thought, like, ‘Of course, it’s Star Wars, they’re going to bring the royal family.’ It felt fun. They were in Stormtrooper costumes.”

The royals filmed the cameos last April along with actor Tom Hardy and singer Gary Barlow, and the four will appear in an elevator scene where they will be guarding Boyega’s character, Finn.

William And Harry Also Visited The Top Secret Production Workshops

In addition to visiting the set, Prince William and Prince Harry also visited the production workshops at the studio and met with the creative teams who are working on the current Star Wars films. They got a close look at different props and costumes, and Harry received a hug from Chewbacca while William visited with BB-8.

The Express reports that Daisy Ridley called William and Harry’s visit to Pinewood Studios “surreal.” She also said it was funny and great, and the royal brothers are incredibly nice. She said the most surprising thing was the fact that they were both incredibly tall.

Did William And Harry’s Cameos Make The Final Cut?

Their height might be the only clue fans will get when it comes to noticing the princes’ cameo. Per Business Insider, at first it wasn’t clear if their scene would make the cut. But, it did end up in the final version of the film, it’s just that fans may not notice since the stormtrooper costume completely covers the face.

This isn’t the first time someone famous briefly showed up as a stormtrooper. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, James Bond actor Daniel Craig made his own cameo.